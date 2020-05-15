Amazon Engineers are manufacturing hundreds of thousands of face shields to sell to healthcare professionals who are battling against COVID-19. Engineers from Amazon’s Prime Air mechanical design and hardware teams are working together to manufacture the coronavirus face shields which will soon be available for sale on the e-commerce giant’s website.

Amazon Engineers Manufacture Face Shields for Front liners

Early in March, Amazon started to produce face shields and donated 10,000 face masks to the front line workers. And now it is planning to produce face shields and selling them at cost on Amazon.com in effort to control the spreading of Covid-19.

Brad Porter, engineer and vice president of Amazon Robotics, in a blog post:

“To help quickly meet the growing requests from medical professionals across the country, we have decided to start mass-producing these face shields and aim to make hundreds of thousands available over the next few weeks,”

He further said, “When you think of Amazon you don’t naturally think of hardware design, But many teams across the company specialize in this discipline. In one week, engineers from our world-class drone team, in coordination with the open-source group, took the initial design and drastically improved it.”

Amazone will initially sell the face shield only to front line workers and after that, it will start the selling to the public. The company is also releasing an open-source design so anyone can make their own face shield by 3D-printing or injection moulds.

Recommended Reading: Amazon to Hire 75,000 People as Online Orders Spike during Lockdowns