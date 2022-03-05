Google introduced the first Android 13 developer preview last month. The preview revealed a slew of exciting new features. According to some new information, Android 13 will bring more improvements for tablets and other large-screen devices. Android 13 will bring a new Hub Mode for tablets, and it makes some significant improvements to the docked tablet experience and more.

Android 13 Could Come with a Hub Mode For Tablets

According to Esper, the first Android 13 developer preview contains hints that it might come with major tablet-related changes. These include a new Hub Mode for tablets, improvements for the docked tablet experience, a significant screen saver revamp, and more.

Check Also: Android 13 Can Run Windows 11 on Your Phone

Additionally, Android 13 might allow users to share applications between profiles without accessing the sign-in data or switching between different profiles. The report also suggests that Hub Mode would allow “trusted networks” to prevent users who aren’t connected to the same network access shared applications and data, which sounds like a neat security feature.

The Android 13 Developer Preview 1 also hints that Google might improve the docket tablet experience. It will include the ability for kernels to recognize charging docks by their power supply. This could consist of a new idle power-saving behaviour, and there are also signs that we may see a new screen saver system.

Additionally, the launcher application hints at a “kids mode” for the navigation bar, which could be similar to Android’s screen pinning feature, which would suggest that it could prevent children from exiting certain applications.

Check Also: Android 13 Will Let You Adjust the Brightness of Your Phone’s Flashlight

Source: PocketNow