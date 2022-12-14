Motorola Expands its List of Phones Getting Android 13
Back in August, Motorola quietly revealed a list of smartphones getting the Android 13 update. at that time, the company only updated 10 devices. Now, Motorola has expanded the list of phones getting the new Android 13 update. A Motorola support agent revealed 10 more additions to the list on the company forums. Some of the new devices listed here include the Razr 2022, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, and Moto G52.
Motorola expands its list of phones getting Android 13
See Also: A Youtuber Made A Foldable iPhone Using iPhone X internals & Motorola Razr parts
Check out the full list of Motorola devices getting Android 13:
|
|
Unfortunately, the company does not reveal the timeline for these phones to get Android 13. Most probably, these phones will get the update by the time Android 14 is available.
Furthermore, it looks like some recent devices are still missing from this list. These phones include the Moto E series, Moto G22, and the Moto Gx1 range. We hope these devices eventually get Android 13. Anyway, we will let you if more information appears.
Check Also: Moto Watch 70: A New Motorola Wearable Is On Its Way To The Market