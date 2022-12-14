Back in August, Motorola quietly revealed a list of smartphones getting the Android 13 update. at that time, the company only updated 10 devices. Now, Motorola has expanded the list of phones getting the new Android 13 update. A Motorola support agent revealed 10 more additions to the list on the company forums. Some of the new devices listed here include the Razr 2022, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, and Moto G52.

Motorola expands its list of phones getting Android 13

See Also: A Youtuber Made A Foldable iPhone Using iPhone X internals & Motorola Razr parts

Check out the full list of Motorola devices getting Android 13:

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G72

Moto G62 5G

Moto G52

Moto G42

Moto G32

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal the timeline for these phones to get Android 13. Most probably, these phones will get the update by the time Android 14 is available.

Furthermore, it looks like some recent devices are still missing from this list. These phones include the Moto E series, Moto G22, and the Moto Gx1 range. We hope these devices eventually get Android 13. Anyway, we will let you if more information appears.

Check Also: Moto Watch 70: A New Motorola Wearable Is On Its Way To The Market