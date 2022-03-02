Google introduced the first Android 13 developer preview last month. The preview revealed a slew of exciting new features like dynamic theming for third-party app icons, an automatically clearing clipboard, improved screen savers, and a Quick Tap flashlight toggle. However now, some latest reports revealed that Android 13 will let you adjust the brightness of your phone’s flashlight.

Esper’s Mishaal Rahman notes that Android 13 introduces two new APIs — getTorchStrengthLevel and turnOnTorchWithStrengthLevel — to the CameraManager class. The first provides feedback on the LED flash’s brightness level, while the second offers control on brightness. Together they’ll give users the option to adjust the flashlight brightness of their phones, instead of just being able to toggle it on and off.

For the unaware, Android currently only offers a toggle to turn the flashlight on or off. While the custom Android skins from some OEMs, like Samsung, include a brightness control slider for the flashlight. However, this feature is not available on devices from most other OEMs. Google plans to address that with Android 13 by offering a native brightness control feature for the flashlight. However, despite the change, some devices running Android 13 might not get the feature. It is worth mentioning here that some Apple or Samsung users are aware of this feature.

The previous reports also claim that Android 13 will let users run alternative operating systems such as Windows 11 in a virtual machine (VM). In simple words, you can now use Windows 11 on your phone.

