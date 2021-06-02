Apple and Samsung Affected by Covid-19

Apple and Samsung, has outsourced most of it manufacturing namely to Vietnam, where the Covid-19 new wave has taken its toll thus resulting in the supply issues. Due to the prevailing situations, the supply of namely smart-phones has not been able to meet the respective demands of the consumer hence giving both tech giants i.e. Apple Inc. and Samsung a new problem to deal with.

In the northern regions of Vietnam the COVID-19 virus has at present affected the facilities important for the Tech Giants i.e. where the supply is most prominent. The virus has spread quickly like fire and has infected more than 3,000 people in 30 different cities. This spread has directly affected numerous companies and businesses in the tech industry. The workforce has been divided into two teams, in order to meet the required increasing needs of the consumers and also following the SOPs and ensuring the safety of the workers, tells a supplier of Apple tech.

As for Samsung, the company even after having many factories and facilities spread around the country has not taken any similar action like special guidance to the workforce to keep the supply good and steady, also maintain and follow the SOPs ensuring the safety of the workers. Nonetheless, Samsung is expected and it will implement something similar. It has to be among the top priorities of the company as failing to do so will cloud and stain their company’s name and outlook, in the recent human rights exploitation era. And also to make sure the supply remains supply and the demand of the consumer does not waver.

Here the question arises, how these current circumstances will affect the price of the Samsung and Apple products. Whether the price tags increase or will there be a smaller amount of supply of products in the market globally?

Also Read: Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Service delayed until June



