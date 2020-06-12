Apple iPhone 12 production to officially begin in July

Apple is officially preparing to conclude the second step of its iPhone 12 series EVT (Engineering Evaluation And Testing) by the end of June, and will launch mass development of forthcoming iPhone models as early as July.

According to a study, all iPhone 12 models will enter development next month, although it is uncertain if this will contribute to simultaneous launch of all devices.

This year’s Apple iPhone 12 lineup will feature two iPhone Pro models in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. Meanwhile the non-Pro iPhone 12 models will deliver with displays of 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that higher-end iPhone 12 versions, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offering quicker mmWave 5G access would be released a few weeks later relative to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, all of which come with slower, sub-6GHz 5G only.

In the meantime, it is likely that Apple will delay the launch of the new iPhone 12 series by at least two months, which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September period.

According to a Cowen investment bank survey, Apple’s second quarter revenue is estimated to be 35 million units, down 5 percent from the first quarter and down 13 percent from the same time last year.