Can iPhone 15 Pro Case Be Steel With Rounded Corners Instead Of Titanium? Leaks and Rumors

According to a report by MacRumors, citing the Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezel may undergo a design modification, with the back acquiring rounded corners like those of the new MacBook Pro’s cover. The iPhone 11 was the final model to utilize rounded corners.

Titanium can also be used in place of the medical steel that makes up the frame of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the glass will be as it was in its previous location.

Still have a back glass btw

Personally i think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump https://t.co/VcXQaI4MDx — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 21, 2022

So the new iPhone 15. From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore. The material also will be titanium. Still very early to take it as it is. Personally, I think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump.

It’s not the first time that rumors about a titanium casing for an iPhone flagship have surfaced. Even while reports about titanium frames for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max began circulating earlier this year, Apple ultimately decided against using the material. Aluminum has long been used for the iPhone’s chassis, and the 14 and 14 Plus are no exception.

Titanium, though, is still referenced in Apple patents, suggesting that it may be used in future iterations of not just the iPhone but also the iPad and MacBook. As a result, the devices will be more durable and less likely to sustain cosmetic harm.

If the upcoming iPhones have titanium, it wouldn’t be the first Apple device to do so. The Apple Watch Ultra already does. Metal cards bearing the Apple logo were also distributed to Apple Card holders.

However, it is just a rumor, and let’s see what Apple is going to produce. Let us know in the comments section what you are expecting from Apple about the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series.