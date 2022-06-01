Apple set to fit a camera lens into an Apple Watch

Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, one of the first smartwatches to hit the market, included a camera. It wasn’t a great hit, and with Apple Watch quickly taking over a large portion of the market, smartwatch cameras were virtually forgotten about.

However, a newly obtained patent suggests that Apple is still exploring (or has considered) adding a camera to the Apple Watch.

Apple was previously given a patent for a concept that would place an embedded camera beneath an Apple Watch display. The Digital Crown isn’t the only thing covered by this new patent.

The patent also says that “a camera can be arranged as a back-facing camera adapted to capture photographs through a back side of a watch casing.” “Although the wrist may prevent the camera from taking pictures of a scene when the watch housing is worn on the wrist, the housing can be removed from the wrist via a release mechanism in the attachment interface, or by removing the housing and the watch band together, to capture pictures with the back-facing camera.”