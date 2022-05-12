Apple’s Lightening to be Replaced by USB-C

Since 2012, Apple has been launching its products with the Lightning connector chargers. According to the trusted leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple’s Lightening charging tech will be replaced by USB-C port, by next year.

The other smartphone competing companies with time have modified and shifted their charging techs to USB-C port. At present nearly all the smart devices come with USB-C port, with the exception of Apple products. A very few elected Apple products come with the USB-C port charger namely the recent iPads, MacBooks and Mac PCs. iPhone being the most famous device offered by Apple still uses proprietary Lightning connector, with AirPods cases also being stuck with the port.

With the increase in the e-waste, the global environment regulatory bodies have taken notice of it. Such regulatory bodies have suggest to reduce and bring the escalation rate of e-waste under control. With the pressure from the European Commission Apple might give up the Lightening and opt for the “One-cable-solution” i.e. the one protocol works for nearly all the products. The commission has announced USB-C as the “One Cable” protocol.

According to the leaker Ming Apple will launch USB-C instead of the Apple’s Lightning in the second half of next year i.e. 2023. If the Mr. Ming is correct then we might see one iPhone 15 among the iPhone 15 series to be launched with USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lightening.

If Apple makes this shift from Lightening to USB-C, it will be the beginning of the end of Lightening. Apple is aware of the demand and pressure from the EU, thus limiting the life of the Lightening charging tech.

Another rumor that is making rounds about the charging tech is that Apple might stop launching devices with ports altogether. The rumor may be true, Apple may launch iPhone 15 Pro models i.e. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, without any ports at all. The iPhone 15 Pro will come with wireless charging tech whereas the regular variant i.e. iPhone 15 and the iPhone SE may come with USB-C port.

These are speculations and leaks, Apple still have not given their statement. So till we hear anything from Apple, we should take the news with a pinch of salt.

