Be the Pro this EID, here are the Five Reasons why Reno3 Pro is so irresistible buy!

The Reno3 Pro has been everybody’s favourite ever since its successful launch. And there is no doubt about the fact that OPPO has been at the forefront for providing head-turning offers that establish the brand as one of the most coveted ones, in terms of craftsmanship, creativity, and quality.

With the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr right upon us, we list down all the reasons what makes it such an Irresistible buy!

Reason 1: It 256GB storage space allows the user to download more content from the Internet and enjoy on loop.

Reason2: The special EID discounted price of Rs.64, 999 makes it super affordable to have it in everybody’s consideration.

Reason3: 4,2025mAh battery that can be fast-charged at 30W with OPPO’s V00C 4.0 system. This advanced feature will charge the battery 100 percent in just 56 minutes making the smartphone more reliable and efficient.

Reason4: Wait no more, because Reno3 Pro offers the extraordinary photography experience with its 20x digital zoom and 44MP dual punch hole camera, to capture the spirit of Eid through the lens of OPPO Reno3 Pro

Reason5: Available in Aurora Blue and Midnight Black, Reno3 Pro is not just great on specification sheet but comes across as a stunning beauty because of its nature inspired light lapse sleek design.

So, don’t wait and get yourself a Reno3 Pro!