15 Best Paid Android Apps to Consider Buying in 2021

We all love free things, especially when it comes to free apps. No doubt, free apps are awesome as we don’t have to pay for it and can get the services without any cost. However, it’s not necessary that when going for free we will also get the best. There are some apps which provide you the services according to your need and requirement but you have to pay for them.

In every category, there are thousands of high quality paid apps on the Play Store. If you are actually looking for the app and you want to buy that but it is hard to know what you actually need. Which app is best for you and will fulfill your requirements then in today’s post you will get to know about all the Best Paid Android Apps in every category. We hope that the list prepared by us will satisfy you. So let’s have a roundup.

Best Paid Android Apps Totally Worth Your Money

Below is the list that is going to guide you and will provide you the details about all the Best Paid Android Apps.

Best Cloud Storage App:

1) Google One:

As the name suggests, Google One is one of the featured apps of the company that is available on the Play Store. It is one of the best-paid android apps that enables you to store all your data in the cloud. This app encompasses an array of features, which include backup, device protection, and storage space for photos and other files. The Google One app also incorporates Project Fi integration for wireless service. You can purchase the subscription plan for the app at $1.99/month for 100 GB of storage, with plans ranging up to 30 TB/month.

This App has a brand new service from Google that is an alternative to the Google Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and Google Photos apps.

Some of the key features of this excellent paid app are listed below:

It provides spam protection, backup, and sync functionality for all your devices.

It automatically backups the most important files on your smartphone.

The app allows you to manage your storage, Google Photos, Google Drive, Gmail, and much more

You can change your subscription plan at any instant.

It offers 24/7 Google support.

You can also share your membership with your whole family.

To download, click here.

Best Paid Streaming App:

2) Netflix:

Netflix is one of the best-paid video streaming apps that you will find on the web. It is one of the most popular streaming services that offer all genres of shows from all around the world. Furthermore, it enables you to watch your favorite TV serials or movies on demand. Netflix offers a variety of shows of different genres to choose from, and all new content is added on monthly basis. For this purpose, all that is required is a Netflix account. Basically, it is an American media services provider, offering a subscription service for online streaming, thus enabling users to watch TV serials and movies on their TVs, smartphones, and other Internet-connected screens.

The subscription plan on Netflix starts at $7.99 per month while giving you the accessibility to cancel at any time. The users can access content anytime, anywhere with the Netflix application on TVs, game consoles, computers, tablets, and smartphones. Some of the key features of this application are listed below:

Netflix offers unlimited entertainment as you can watch anything at a low price.

It allows you to watch must-see originals which you won’t find on any other platform.

The platform also enables you to save Your data as you can download your favorite shows to watch on the go.

There are no ad Interruptions which is a great thing.

You can cancel your subscription plan at any point.

To download, click here.

Best Customization App on PlayStore:

3) Nova Launcher Prime

Nova Launcher is one of the useful paid android apps. It is an original and most polished customizable launcher for modern Android. By purchasing Nova Launcher Prime you can unlock the following extras:

Gestures – Swipe, pinch, double tap and more on the home screen to open your favorite apps

Unread Counts – Never miss a message. Unread count badges for Hangouts, SMS, Gmail and more using the TeslaUnread plugin

Custom Drawer Groups – Create new tabs or folders in the app drawer

Hide Apps – Keep a clean app drawer by hiding never used apps

Icon Swipes – Set custom actions for swiping on app shortcuts or folders

More scroll effects – Such as Wipe, Accordion, and Throw

To Download: Click Here

Best AI Music Streaming App:

4) Mubert:

Mubert is one the best paid Android Apps that offers AI music streaming. Furthermore, it also provides a personalized listening experience to its users. Mubert is widely regarded as one of the best-paid music apps for android. The app encompasses three principal features, according to which the user can listen to personalized music. It includes moods, genres, and songs. I will discuss them one by one.

Moods:

It allows you to play any music list according to your current mood. The app allows you to choose from a variety of moods like ‘relaxing,’ ‘happy,’ and ‘intense.’

Genres:

You can also play the music by selecting a specific genre. Your preferred genres include Blues, Classic Rock, Jazz, and many more.

Songs:

If you are searching for specific songs or albums then you can find them by typing the particular songs at the search bar which is located at the top of your interface.

Some of the key features of this app are listed below:

It is a trusted platform and is used in over 170 countries.

The platform has more than 40 mood channels for improved sleep, relaxation, focus, and workout.

It keeps you stay focused and be more productive.

It also helps you to empower your skills with calm and beautiful sounds

After using this app, you can enjoy a more calm and deep sleep.

The app also helps in decreasing anxiety with gentle mediative melodies.

It also helps in boosting your physical performance with workout music.

To download, click here.

Best to-do-list Paid App:

5) Todoist:

Todoist is one of the best to-do list paid apps that you will find on the play store. Primarily, it encompasses a project management tool that assists you to stay on top of work and life. Furthermore, it also allows you to create projects, add tasks to such projects, also share those tasks with your friends, and also organize those tasks into to-do lists. In addition to that, this brilliant has a web browser extension that enables the users to stay productive all the time. Todoist is a great task management system that assists you in easily organizing and managing all your tasks on a daily basis. It’s exceptional for work but can also be used to organize your personal life as well. For purchasing the app, you will have to pay a minimum amount of only 3$ per month. You can also purchase this app for the whole year for just 36$.

Some of the features of this app are listed below:

The app allows you to add various projects, sub-projects, and tasks

You can also break them down into deadlines.

It also enables you to add labels, so that you get an overview of the numerous projects and tasks.

The app helps you to organize everything in one place by providing you with greater convenience.

This app is compatible with all platforms and operating systems, thus it’s accessible to almost everyone.

It allows you to collaborate with others on any project, organize work & life, and even travel the world.

Get reminders of your work all the time

You can also track your habits and goals.

To download, click here.

The Best Online Reading App:

6) Medium:

Medium is the best paid online publishing app that you will find on the internet. It is an online publishing platform whose sole purpose is to assist the readers and writers. Basically, it is a platform where you can look for thoughtful, well-written articles on just about any topic. Therefore, Medium is not just a news platform, these are the experiences drafted by people who are experts in those particular fields. The content available on the platform is very well written and relatable. It shows you content as per your interest. Thus, by using this application you will get to learn a lot of information regarding your interested field. In addition to that, it also allows you to bookmark your content or save the articles and read directly at a later time even if you are offline.

You can read 5 to 6 articles in a month totally free but if you wish to read unlimited articles then you will have to choose the subscription plans. The Medium app is a perfect way to read articles and the app has a pretty simple user interface as well.

Some of the key features of this application are listed below:

Medium lets you keep up with your reading interests.

It enables you to explore insightful content.

It deepens your knowledge.

The platform also allows you to join the conversations.

It offers you a platform to share your ideas.

To download, click here.

Best Social App:

7) Facebook Messenger:

Facebook Messenger allows you to chat with friends while using other apps, using floating “chat heads” you can move around the screen. You can also integrate your SMS and Facebook conversations on some devices, with support for others. It comes with the following features:

Send a message

Show your reaction by stickers

Share photos & videos

Rally the group

Hop on a call or video chat

Send a voice message

Send money securely

Chat with businesses

Share your location

Play a game with your friends

Bring SNS into messenger

To Download: Click Here

Best Paid Video Player:

8) IPTV Extreme Pro:

It is considered to be the best android paid app. This video player app comes with amazing features.

It comes with the following features:

– Integrated Player (Advanced & Light)

– Chromecast Support (Beta)

– Parental Control

– Remote Controller support

– Backup / Restore Settings

– M3U playlists support

– Multi EPG support (TV Guide)

– Auto EPG update

– EPG alias management

– All the EPG providers are included

– Picons support in different size

– Ability to download On Demand Programs!

– Ability to record Live Streaming with a time limit!

– More than 10 Themes available!

– Time Recording

– Timers Management

– Autostart On Boot Function

– Set Memo function for Events on TV Guide

– Search for Similar Events on TV Guide

– Sliding EPG time

To Download: Click Here

Best paid Camera App:

9) Simple Gallery Pro:

It is a good paid app for Android and is a highly customizable offline gallery. This amazing app organizes & edit photos, recover deleted files with the recycle bin, protect & hide files. Moreover, this app has a huge variety of different photo & video formats that include RAW, SVG and much more.

Best Paid Music App:

10) Poweramp Full Version Unlocker:

It is one of the best-paid android apps 2020 and is the most powerful music player available on the Android OS. Poweramp Full Version Unlocker features gapless play, an unmatched equalization system, great crossfade, and support for the most popular music file format. All these features make this app best. You only have to spend $3.99 on this app.

To Download: Click Here

• Offline gallery with no ads or popups

• Simple gallery photo editor – crop, rotate, resize, draw, filters & more

• No internet access needed, giving you more privacy and security

• No unnecessary permissions required

• Quickly search images, videos & files

• Open & view many different photos and video types (RAW, SVG, panoramic etc)

• A variety of intuitive gestures to easily edit & organize files

• Lots of ways to filter, group & sort files

• Customize the appearance of Simple Gallery Pro

• Available in 32 languages

• Mark files as favorites for quick access

• Protect your photos & videos with a pattern, pin or fingerprint

• Use pin, pattern & fingerprint to protect the app launch or specific functions too

• Recover deleted photos & videos from the recycle bin

• Toggle visibility of files to hide photos & videos

• Create a customizable slideshow of your files

• View detailed information of your files (resolution, EXIF values etc)

• Simple Gallery Pro is open source

To Download: Click Here

Best paid Productivity App:

11) Call Recorder License – ACR:

It is one of the great Android apps. This app is used to activate the premium features of ACR.

It features:

Ability to record by contact

Ability to start recording in the middle of a conversation via manual recording setting

Dropbox integration

Google drive integration

Auto email

Auto delete short recordings and much more.

To Download: Click Here

Worthy Mentions:

Best Paid Photo Editor App:

12) Photo Lab PRO Picture Editor:

It is one of the Android top paid apps. This app enhances the snaps with over 640 beautiful frames, effects, filters or montages. It is an easy, quick and fun photo editor. You don’t need to be an expert to make any photo creative and any portrait more interesting. You only have to select a filter, frame or montage to use, then select any photo to process, and then you don’t need to do anything. Now Photo Lab PRO will do all for you. However, it is an Internet-based application.

Best Paid Video Editor App:

13) KineMaster:

great Android apps available for KineMaster is one of theavailable for video editing . You can edit the videos with multiple video, image and effect layers. Moreover, there are audio filters, chroma key (for your green screen fans out there), various video effects, transitions, and more. You can use it for free in trial mode but you will need the $4.99 per month subscription to get everything forever.