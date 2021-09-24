With the rapid penetration of smartphones, photography has become an essential thing. Nowadays, majority of the people own smartphones and tend to capture memories with their loved ones or post their photos on social media platforms. Smartphone cameras are getting better and better with the passage of time. Each company tries to make high-end camera phones with all new modifications. Smartphones under the midrange category and flagship models have a better camera as compared to the budget. Therefore, for individuals who love to capture photos and have a budget of around 50k, we are going to draft a list of the best camera mobile phones under PKR 50000 in Pakistan.

Best Camera Mobile Phones Under PKR 50000

1) Redmi Note 10 Pro:

Over the last few years, Xiaomi has led the mid-range category of smartphones and proved to be a great competitor for the tech giant Samsung. Under the 50k price tag, the company is offering the Redmi Note 10 pro. The smartphone comes with a remarkable camera setup under this price range. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is equipped with a Quad Camera setup. There is a 108 MP (wide) main lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and dual-pixel PDAF. The main camera is complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 118-degree field of view. The third camera of the smartphone has a 5 MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4. In addition to that, a 2MP depth sensor is also offered with an aperture of f/2.4. Some other features of the camera include LED flash, HDR, and panorama. You can record the video in [email protected], and in [email protected]/60fps.

For selfie lovers, there is a 16 MP wide camera with an aperture of f/2.5. Other features include panorama and the video can be recorded in [email protected] and [email protected] The internal storage of the phone is 128 GB with the option of a micro SD card as well so you can save loads of photos and videos.

2) Realme 8 pro:

The smartphone manufacturer Realme has taken second place on the list. The company is offering a great camera phone under the 50k price range. Well, its camera still can’t compete with the first contender, but nevertheless, it’s one of the best choices for anyone who wants to buy a good camera mobile phone around PKR 50000. The Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a Quad camera setup. There is a 108 MP (wide) main camera with an aperture of f/1.9. Adding to the main camera, there is an 8 MP ultrawide camera with an aperture of f/2.3 and a 119-degree field of view. The camera is further enhanced by a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For video lovers, they can record video in [email protected],[email protected]/60/120/480fps, and [email protected] There is gyro-EIS technology in the phone for video making. Some other features of the rear camera include LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

In terms of the front camera, there is a 16 MP (wide) selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.5. Other features include HDR and panorama and you can record the video in [email protected]/120fps with the gyro-EIS technology.

3) Samsung A32:

The A series of the Samsung has amazed a huge audience by rendering some quality smartphones. The A32 is the best Samsung camera phone that you can buy under the 50k price range. The smartphone is equipped with a Quad camera setup. There is a 64 MP wide main camera with an aperture of f/1.8. The main lens is complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 123-degree field of view. Furthermore, there is a 5 MP macro camera and 5 MP depth sensor with the same aperture of f/2.4. You can record the video in [email protected] The other features of the camera include LED flash, Panorama, and HDR.

For selfie lovers, there is a 20 MP front (wide) camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Furthermore, you can record the video in [email protected] There is 128 GB of internal storage along with an option of a micro SD card to save loads of photos and videos. Overall, the Samsung A32 is a great camera phone that you can buy under PKR 50000.

4) Vivo V21e:

Vivo’s V series has garnered a lot of fame because of its elegant outlook and design. The V21e is the best camera mobile the company is offering the 50k price tag. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. There is a 64 MP wide main camera with an aperture of f/1.9. Complementing that, there is an 8 MP ultrawide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 120-degree field of view. The third camera is comprised of a 2 MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The users can record the video in [email protected], and [email protected]/60fps and gyro-EIS stabilization technology are also enabled for the video making. The panorama, HDR, and LED flash are other main features of the rear camera.

There is a 44 MP front camera for selfie lovers with an aperture of f/2.0. Other features of the V21e include HDR. Furthermore, you can record the video in [email protected], and [email protected] For storage, 128 GB of ROM is offered to store loads of data.

5) Oppo F19:

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo rose to the mainstream mobile phone arena due to its amazing camera smartphones. The recently launched Oppo F19 is one such example. The smartphone comes with a Quad camera setup. There is a 48 MP wide main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. In addition to that, there is an 8 MP ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view. Furthermore, there is a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens with a similar aperture of f/2.4. You can record the video in [email protected], and [email protected]/120fps with gyro-EIS image stabilization technology. The other features of the camera include Panorama, HDR, and an LED flash.

For selfie lovers, there is a 44 MP wide front camera with an aperture of 1/3.09. The users can record the video with the front camera in [email protected] There is HDR availability as well. Oppo F19 has probably the best selfie camera on our list. Also, you don’t have to worry about the storage as the F19 is packed with 128 GB of internal storage along with the option of a microSD card.

