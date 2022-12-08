25 Best Games Like Age of Empires (2023 Updated)

If you guys are big fans of Age of Empire, then you will find this post very interesting. Today, we are going to share the list of the 25 best games like age of empires.

Age of Empires is built on the idea of a typical real-time strategy (RTS) formula with players starting the majority of games with a town center along with a small number of workers.

In this game, players collect different resources, make units, construct buildings and research technologies in order to advance their chosen civilization. The games like Age of Empires also offer the same great experience that you get in the AoE series. You can enjoy these games on all platforms such as PC, Mac, Android, iOS.

So let’s discuss all of them one by one. We hope that these alternatives to the Age of Empires will satisfy you and entertain you as well.

1) Age of Mythology:



Age of Mythology is a classic real-time strategy game. The maker of Age of Empires, Ensemble Studios decided to make a spin-off series based on mythological beliefs. This game occurs in Atlantis and focuses on the famous Greek, Egyptian, and Norse myths and legends. However, the Age of Empires is based on historical events.

The main focus of the game is on building an army, managing resources, and conquering the opposing civilizations. The player has to choose from one of the three civilizations: Greek, Egyptian, and Norse and to play. These civilizations have their own religion and culture. The game allows players to choose the major God, based on the chosen empire. When players reach the next age, they unlock minor Gods which gift special abilities to the players.

Just like many other strategy games, Age of Mythology revolves around beating rival units and towns, establishing your own units and towns, and it also involves training villagers for gathering food and fighters for defending the homeland. By following this game plan, players are able to beat and defeat competing towns and civilizations. During the course of the game, players develop their tribe or civilization through a total of four “Ages”. It begins with the Archaic Age, the player gets upgraded to Classical Age, then Heroic Age, and eventually, the Mythic Age which is the final destination. With each upgrade, new units, and technologies are provided to the player, which ultimately grows their settlement.

2) Anno Online:



Players can play free the Anno Online game. It is a browser-based real-time strategy game which is created by Ubisoft. This game allows the player to not only build the city but also to manage the economic processes.

In this game, the players have to build and expand their country. Players can also defend it against rivals.

Other than building the country, the game also comes with some other aspects that include combat, exploration, diplomacy, and trade. The students of economics will really enjoy playing this game. They would have a very good excuse to play this game, for research of course.

Anno Online incorporates the conventional economics that are the trademarks of this award-winning game. It asks players to run the whole set of cities to such an extent that has never been seen before. Another captivating thing about the game is that the player controls his/her key island. Through this piece of land, they will build their own business empire by meeting the needs of their community, forming new buildings, and controlling the production line. So, you will be able to unlock new buildings as you roam around and confront new challenges that both your environment along with the population will demand from you.

3) Starcraft 2:

Starcraft 2 is a space-focused RTS game. This game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the second instalment in the Starcraft series The game takes place in a 26th-century science fiction universe. Actually, the focus of the game is on a galactic struggle between four different species for total universe domination. In order to tell a complete story, the game was split into three parts during development.

Starcraft 2 encompasses the return of the three different species from its first version. These species include Protoss, Terran, and Zerg. The Terran campaign consists of the original StarCraft briefing room which is replaced with an interactive and new version of the battlecruiser Hyperion, with Jim Raynor, as the mercenary captain, and also the protagonist of the game. Unlike the previous versions, the campaign is non-linear which makes it more interesting with Raynor doing jobs for money and then utilizing that money to purchase additional units and upgrades.

4) Rise of Nations:

Rise of Nations is set in 18 civilizations and 8 ages of world history. It is developed by Big Huge Games. It is one of the age of empires type games. It is considered to be one of the best strategy games of all time and is consistently ranked.

The focus of Rise of Nations’s gameplay revolves around the concept of “territory”. The region in close proximity to the player’s settlements is regarded as their territory, and players are only allowed to construct buildings within their own territory or any partner’s territory (with the exception of the Lakota). A country’s or territory’s borders can be extended by the construction and expansion of towns and forts, a technology tree, and acquiring access to some unique resources. Due to older technologies and resources, rival units within a nation’s borders face decline over time, which can ultimately damage its force.

The game player’s aim is to progress and advance to the most modern age to gain access to better weaponry and attack their opponents efficiently, in order to either conquer them. This game was released in 2003 but is still it is one of the most popular and successful real-time strategy games of all time.

5) Command and Conquer: Tiberium Alliances

This game is a military science fiction based on Westwood’s strategy game called Dune 2. It is one of the games similar to the age of empires. In this game, the players can choose their sector in the world to start in, from where they start to build and grow their military base. The players can construct buildings, gather resources and engage in battles against enemy camps.

Tiberium Alliances is a great multiplayer online strategy video game that can help you in forging alliances with other players. First of all, the player will choose a region on the world map and begin to establish their first base there. The base will be shielded from attacks for a particular time period but will go unsafe if the owner invades another player before the time ends. From there onwards the player can advance their base further through construction, gathering, or combat. There are a number of resources used in this particular game. These include Tiberium, crystal, power, credit, and research points. Tiberium is utilized for base construction. Crystal is utilized to make infantry, tanks, and aircraft. Power is utilized for both base construction and military unit upgrades.

6) DomiNations:

DomiNations based on traditional real-time strategy games similar to Age of Empires. It comes with the more modern mobile genre that is dominated by the likes of Clash of Clans. This amazing game is available on both iOS and Android. In this game, the players have to take their small nation from the stone age to the space age. Moreover, they have to use various new technologies in order to dominate their competition.

DomiNations is an exciting multiplayer game. First, the players need to build a base with Defensive units, and an Economy. Barrack is one of the military examples along with many wonders of the world and a central Town Centre. After training of troops, players search for appropriate rivals to invade and obtain loot and medals. The players can select from eight different nations including British, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Japanese, Korean, or Roman. In addition to that, they have to advance through a total of 15 ages from Dawn Age to Information Age, thus expanding the base in every age.

7) Stronghold Crusader 2:

If you’ve played the original Stronghold game, this one isn’t much that different, aside from the game’s concept and setting. The game was developed by Creative Assembly and distributed by SEGA. Stronghold II is based on the story of the Crusades in the Middle East and includes new Arabian troops. The decision to choose the Middle East imposes additional difficulties on the players, particularly in terms of the placement of farms, which can only be constructed on restricted oasis grass. Due to the limited acreage, it generates competition among players.

You must also determine how you will collect resources such as quarry, iron ore, and wetlands. Once gathered, these reserves are added to the player’s reserves. Users have the option to either sold them or utilize them to improve defense against attacks. During the gameplay, you must choose one of the numerous races to lead. They include the Lizardmen, High Elves, Tomb Kings, and Skavens.

8) Warcraft III:



Warcraft III is online rts games and a high fantasy real-time strategy game. This game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. In this game, players experience an extensive story campaign and a multiplayer component. The world map of Warcraft III comes with a large field, with beautiful terrains like mountains, rivers, seas, and cliffs.

Players need to establish settlements to gain useful resources, defend against other players, and train units to explore the map and attack A.I enemies.

Initially, the map is hidden from the naked eye and only becomes visible while you explore it. Another thing that must be noted is that while the game terrain remains visible, other changes like enemy troop movements and building construction can not be seen by the rivals. During the course of the game, players have to establish settlements to obtain resources, defend against the enemies, and train various units to roam around the map to explore it and combat against computer-controlled foes. There are a total of three principal resources that are managed in Warcraft III including gold, lumber, and food. Gold and Lumber are needed to construct new units and buildings, while food limits the maximum number of units that can be obtained at the same time.

9) The Settlers Online:

The Settlers Online called The Settlers Online: Castle Empire in the US is a free premium, online browser-based game incited by The Settlers. A beta version of this game was out in Germany, Russia, and North America on October 22, 2010, with the final version released around the world on September 19, 2011. This is a good aoe type game and is designed by BlueBite. However, the settlers online has a few in-game purchases. The online strategy game arrives with some latest additions and improvements to the genre.

Players have to collect resources and complete in-game missions in order to build their own medieval kingdom. The game has a lot of content to unlock, tons of levels to progress through, various bandit camps to obliterate, and interaction with human players in the world.

10) Etherium:



Etherium is the age of empires type game. It is set in the futuristic universe where three different empires fight over the resourceful planets. These planets contain rich deposits of etherium, a highly powerful resource that every empire needs. The game features both multiplayer and solo campaign modes for the players. It is developed by Tindalos Interactive. In order to secure total control of the mysterious etherium resource and build their empire to be the most powerful on the planet, the players can take control of any one of the empires.

Therefore, you will need to manage your resources, expand your base, and take command of infantry, air jets, and tanks, of war to battle not only your enemies but weather oddities and mysterious secondary cells in strategic and original RTS gameplay much like the age of empires. In the single-player Conquest mode, advance your technical skills and extend your colonies over the most distant areas of space, thus gathering a formidable fleet.

Every faction has its own strengths and weaknesses, along with different tactical command skills, for example, map exposure, climate control, and planetary bombardment. Therefore, you must define your own strategy, choosing to either beat your enemy by shooting their mother-ship from the planet’s surface or swiftly destroying their colonies.

11) SID MEIER’S: CIVILIZATION VI

This is one the best games like age of empire. It is a turn-based game and your main aim is to build a long-lasting empire. You are entrusted with gathering resources and transforming from a nomadic tribe to a powerhouse that rules the planet. For gamers who enjoy a challenge, the Civilization franchise has always proven to be a good test. As you wrack your brains for the next move, the game’s great visuals and soundtrack selection will keep you interested. These features take the game to a new level.

In terms of strategy, the game goes deep. It treats all of its components with a heavy hand, from nation-building and diplomacy to espionage and religion. When you want a game that doesn’t hold back, it is ideal. On the path to creating the sort of nation you desire, you have countless options. Given the vast array of options, beginners may likely find the game fairly intimidating but they will get used to it after playing it for some time.

12) The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II

The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II is one of the best strategy games like the age of empires and is set in the LOTR universe. This game gives a real-time strategy experience for Windows and the Xbox 360. In this game, players can explore both a good and evil campaign that allows them to experience the game world from both sides. The game consists of a total of six different factions. Each faction has its own units and structures along with a preferred type of gameplay. The mixture of factions ensures everybody has a faction for their playstyle.

The whole game is split into Good and Evil Campaigns. The Good Campaign concentrates on Glorfindel, an Elf who is informed of a planned attack on the Elven sanctuary of Rivendell. With the assistance from the Dwarfs and other Good forces, the Elves strive to defeat Sauron and his army to rebuild peace in Middle-earth. On the other side, in the Evil Campaign, Sauron sends the Mouth of Sauron and the Nazgûl to summon wild Goblins. With his fearful army, Sauron moves ahead with his evil plan to slaughter the remaining Good forces in the North.

13) European War 4: Napolean

The best thing about European War 4: Napoleon is that it features historical events as opposed to mythological or fantastical ones. The game is produced and distributed by the same firm, EasyTech, and promises a great deal of action. It is especially suitable for ardent gamers who choose offline strategy games. Although the game’s visuals are not of top quality, they are good enough,

The objective of the game is to make you the best commander of the Napoleonic Wars, much like Napoleon. As stated previously, the game’s conflicts are based on historical events. The game’s UI is straightforward, so newcomers shouldn’t have any trouble playing it. It is not as complex in terms of strategy and exploration as some of the other games, but it is worth a try.

14) Homeworld:



It is a real-time strategy game. This game is set in space and players can experience a story-heavy real-time strategy. The game is based on the story where the Kushan race is expelled from the planet Kharak. Their home planet is destroyed by their foes called Taiidan Empire in retaliation for developing hyperspace jump technology.

Players have to rebuild and reclaim their ancient homeworld of Hiigara from the Taiidan. They have to encounter various pirates, traders, mercenaries, allies, and rebels along the way.

The players of the game have to collect resources, build a fleet, and uses them to destroy enemy ships and accomplish different missions. The game can be played by the single-player campaign and also multiplayer modes.

The main ship of the player’s fleet is their mothership, which is a large production base as well as which can construct other small ships. However, the mothership in this game is unable to move and operates at a stationary position. In addition to that, stationary rocks or dust clouds are present in every level, which can be mined by utilizing specialized harvesting ships (resource collectors) which then release their loads at the mothership in the shape of resources.

15) God of Olympus:

This game is based on the story of well-known Olympus gods, including Zeus, Athena, Hera, Poseidon, Aphrodite, etc. The game allows you to command one of these strong ancient Greek gods in real-time battle. You may have fun with your buddies while defending against attacks by utilizing the enormous structures and powerful armies in cooperative play.

With the gods’ powers in your hands, you may apply strategy and savagery as you see fit in the game’s revolutionary battle system. There are no build times in the game, which may be advantageous to some players. It’s also worth noting how the game rewards players. Again, this is quite enticing to beginners since your wealth is never lost. You are rewarded for your smart and successful defenses, for which you can claim victory on the battlefield. The game’s economy is intended to encourage daring and battle in order to maintain a high level of adrenaline.

16) Dawn of Titans: War Strategy

Dawn of Titans is a pretty heavy game made for the top gaming systems. You also need to purchase expensive upgrades if you want to win the game. But before you discard the game, it is pertinent to mention here that it features superb visuals that rank among the most realistic. The game’s visuals are so extraordinary that they earned it an industry award, making the disc space it takes up worthwhile.

This action-strategy game was created and published by NaturalMotion. The online game is playable on iOS and Android and has in-app purchases. You play the part of an old god in the game. Your job is to command your army during combat. similar to how the Age of Empires worked. Along the process, you’ll also need to acquire resources, plan, and expand your empire.

17) Age of Wonders III:



Age of Wonders III is one of the old strategy games. It comes with the setting of a fantasy world. In this game, the players have to become the leader of a kingdom and explore the world. The players have to interact with other kingdoms and different races. In order to lead the kingdom to prosperity, the players have to deal with different situations either diplomatically or through warfare. Though it is a turn-based strategy game, its detailed fantasy universe is worth getting into. In this game, players explore the world map and they slowly build their empire through colonization. Moreover, against rival empires, they conquer through warfare and diplomacy.

Cities render the majority of the resources, infrastructure, and host to unit recruitment, spell casting along the research to unlock more attributes and thus advancing in the game. Independent cities that don’t come under the control of any player/leader are also present on the world map. The units that arrive from an unaffiliated city will battle to save a city’s domain and will not overlook that they have a bond attached to it.

18) Empire Earth:

Empire Earth is also the age of empires type game, that offers a great RTS experience and is the first game in the franchise. This game was developed by Stainless Steel Studios and has released in 2011.

This game comes with a large number of civilizations, players can choose from or create their own. It starts in the prehistoric age and advances to the space age. The game has a great number of campaigns that offer a varied experience. It comes with core gameplay very similar to that of most strategy games.

Empire Earth II: The Art of Supremacy was released back in 2006, and was an expanded sequel for Empire Earth. The expansion pack incorporated a number of new campaigns, civilizations, units, and features to the original Empire Earth game. However, the game received the worst ratings as compared to its predecessor and was regarded bad for its lack of innovation and variations in the new campaigns it offered.

19) Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Rise of Kingdoms has received an Editor’s Choice rating on Play Store and has had over 10 million downloads. This demonstrates the game’s appeal to players and its popularity. The game is comparable to Age of Empires in terms of feel and features, especially the categories. You can select one of the 11 civilizations in The Rise of Kingdoms to reign over and utilize in combat. The game offers historical figures that you may employ to ensure victory in your conflicts.

When you wish to take a vacation from battling, there is a substitute: explore new areas and look after your populace. Because it’s an online game, you don’t have to worry about overheating. A reliable internet connection is all you require and the best part is that you won’t have to deal with any intrusive advertisements.

20) American Conquest:

American Conquest is a real-time strategy game. This game is set in history. This game takes players from the 15th to the early 18th century. The players have to fight on the American continent and for its colonization. It was released in 2003 and has two additional expansion packs. The game has a huge range of units and factions with their own unique elements. It comes with long and detailed campaigns that are fun and provide a history lesson.

If you like Age of Empires, you will definitely love these above-listed games. They all are considered the best strategy games of all time.

This exciting age of empire-like game won the hearts of many because of it being an open-world contest. The conventional chain of activities encompasses building homes for your workers and collecting resources such as wood, food, gold, stone, coal, and iron from mines scattered all around the map which the player will have to build in particular areas. Usually, wood and stone are utilized to construct buildings while the other resources are primarily utilized for building and maintaining the army. Food may be collected from either a mill or by hunting wild animals.

21) Total War: Warhammer II

Warhammer II is a turn-based strategy and real-time tactics age of empires like games designed by The Creative Assembly and released by Sega. It is the sequel to 2016’s Total War: Warhammer and part of the Total War series. It is one of the games like age of empire that is set in Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe. The video game was solely released for windows-based PCs in 2017 while Feral Interactive released the Warhammer II on macOS and Linux in 2018. So we can call an empire game for PC. In addition to that, the game demands a Steam account to play.

During the campaign, opponents move their armies around the map and maintain settlements in a turn-based manner. Players employ diplomacy with and compete against, AI-controlled groups. When armies face each other, they combat in real-time. The video game also has a number of custom battle modes where players can create customized real-time fights, along with online multiplayer battles. Those who won races from the first game will have the same races unlocked for multiplayer in the 2nd round of the game.

The Warhammer II campaigns include the Lizardmen, High Elves, Dark Elves, and Skaven. The Tomb Kings and Vampire Coas debuted later as paid downloadable content factions.

22) Abyss of Empires: The Mythology

Abyss of Empires is one of the best games like age of empires in 2023. In addition to the conventional battle of swords and shields, you also need development and glory in your empire. Prestige castle is the best possible choice along with cool castle skin, unique beautiful wings, beautiful appearance also increases your strength. in the game. Crowning glory begins from folklife, mythology, and other languages. To find success and increase your abilities, you must build a good empire for glory in this age.

During the game, you should create a special civilization like no other out there. The game also features legendary dragons each with a number of skills so you can beat your rivals with their help. Send dragons as a gift will increase friendship. Along with that, you can use the Army Soul to recall the undead and you can recall all the undead by using Army Soul up to a maximum of 500 times.

What kind of empire to build depends on your choice. This is one of the age of empires alternatives where you can counter the invasion of the rivals, build extravagant empires, and improve actual strength. In this age, discover the best way to conquer enemy warlords and become triumphant

23) Civilization VI:

Civilization VI is an excellent empire building game for Android users that simulates raising an empire from the very beginning of time. During the game, you play as the leader of your empire while controlling and managing your resources to construct new structures, strengthen your army to defend and attack, expand your territory, thus making your citizens happy and prosperous.

The player’s choices have an influence on the world’s ecosystem. The best thing about this game is that you can choose whether to conquer the world through military power or cultural globalization. If you are fond of empire-building games and searching for an advanced strategy game to enhance your strategic thinking skills, then this game is probably the best possible choice for you.

24) Bad North:

When I viewed the trailer of Bad North for the first time ever, I was impressed. It implies that the game looks very different from all the other strategy games I played recently and still its one of the best real-time strategy games like aoe3 that you can play. At first look, Bad North’s cartoonish graphics and soft music might fool you, but you must remember that this is a very brutal game.

The game’s interface is pretty much simple. At the beginning of the game, a player owns an island and he/she will have to establish his/her army and update weapons to defend the island against the team of Vikings that are going to attack the island.

Your defense strategy is not only based on your weaponry and army but also on your island’s size and shape as different islands provide a different strategic advantage. This is one of the age of empires clone game that is really fun to play with. While being quite tricky, Bad North is not as hard as the Age of Empires which makes this perfect for gamers who want to play a strategy game in short intervals.

25) March of Empires:

March of Empires is an age of bloody medieval war, where you will march over your opponents’ burning remains in a strategy quest to conquer and create your empire. Defend your castle, raise an army of fearless warriors, and join the ultimate MMO of global domination.

However, as your civilization advances, you’ll have to battle with formidable powers and warfare, and only one king among the players can claim the throne. It requires tremendous strength and strategy to unite the land under your banner. On the contrary, you will have to watch your kingdom crumble before you.

The main motives of the game include dispatching of armies and medieval warriors, create buildings, battle with barbarians, Vikings, lords, and kings, capture territories and clans, and tilt the balance of power every now and then. Every inch of your realm comes to life in an open world with detailed graphics. Fight and conquer to expand your global influence on a daily basis. It would also allow you to unlock special powers and bonuses as more lands get captured by your army. Strengthen your medieval defenses to resist enemy invasions. March of Empires is closely identical to the age of empires game type. Fight your way to the throne to become High King over the entire realm.

Conclusion:

