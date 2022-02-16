Xiaomi is all ready to expand its gaming series by launching the Black Shark 5 lineup in the next month. The series will reportedly include the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro. Now, Black Shark 5 lineup popped up on TENAA, revealing key specs and details. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Black Shark 5 Lineup Specs Revealed by TENAA

The most prominent changes we will see in the Pro model. It will come with a new chip and a better main camera. The Black Shark 5 Pro has appeared with a model number KTUS-A0. Although TENAA does not reveal the actual chipset, it will come with the 3.0GHz CPU is likely from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will be available in a number of memory variants including 8/12/16 GB, while storage is 256GB or 512GB.

Additionally, the phone will have a 108MP main camera, while there will be a 13MP front camera. The battery has a 4,650 mAh capacity with up to 120W fast charging support.

Furthermore, the Black Shark 5 will come with a 3.2 GHz CPU, which is very likely the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It comes with a 64MP main camera and 8GB or 12GB RAM. It will also have two storage options – 128GB or 256GB. The phone will also feature a 4,650mAh battery capacity.

We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

