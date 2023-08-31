Activision has partnered with AI company Modulate to integrate a new voice chat moderation tool called ToxMod into its online games, including call of duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and the upcoming Modern Warfare 3. ToxMod can identify and take action against toxic speech, such as hate speech, discriminatory language, and harassment. The tool will undergo beta testing in North American servers. It is the only voice chat moderation solution designed explicitly for gaming.

Call of Duty Implements AI-Powered Voice Chat Moderation Tool to Curb Toxicity

Unlike some voice chat moderation systems, ToxMod will not have the authority to ban players directly. Instead, it will act as an observer and reporter. Activision will review the reports and determine how to enforce voice chat moderation violations.

Check Also: Diablo 4 Season 2 Name and Release Date Revealed

ToxMod goes beyond simply detecting keywords; it also analyzes tone and intent in a speech to accurately distinguish between toxic and non-toxic behaviour. Modulate’s language model has been trained on speech from individuals with diverse backgrounds. It will recognize the difference between malicious intent and harmless banter.

ToxMod’s capabilities extend beyond identifying general toxicity. It also includes a flagging category called “violent radicalization,”. It can detect terms and phrases related to white racist groups, radicalization, and extremism. Modulate has developed this category by collaborating with organizations like ADL. It is conducting its own research in order to identify signals that have a high correlation with extremist movements, even if the language itself is not explicitly violent.

Call of Duty represents the largest deployment of ToxMod to date. ToxMod will work with human moderation teams who will ultimately make the final decisions regarding enforcement, following Call of Duty’s official Code of Conduct.

ToxMod will be available worldwide with the launch of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10. It will offer English-only moderation and expand to more languages in the future.

See Also: Gaming on the Go: Dark and Darker and Krafton Collaborate for Mobile Release