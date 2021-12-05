Nubia is planning to bring its new gaming smartphone, Redmagic 7. The phone has appeared on 3C certification revealing that it will come with 165W charging support. If it is true, then Nubia Redmagic 7 could be the world’s fastest charging smartphone.

Just for comparison, the fastest-charging phone on the market right now is Vivo iQOO 7, with a 120W fast-charging speed, which needs around 18 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.

Could Nubia Redmagic 7 be the World’s Fastest Charging Smartphone?

On the other hand, Redmagic 7 would charge faster in terms of time taken to go from 0 to full. However, it also depends on the size of its battery. The company’s previous model, the Redmagic 6S Pro, featured a 4500 mAh battery. So the Redmagic 7 could include a battery with at least the same capacity, if not a bigger one.

Whether the Redmagic 7 would be able to take advantage of the full 165W output of that charger isn’t 100% certain at this point in time. It is also unknown whether the charger will be bundled with the phone or be offered as a premium accessory.

The latest reports also claim that the Redmagic 7 gaming phone will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. So we can expect that it will be a true flagship device with many high-end specs.

Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

