Do you imagine a phone with a transparent back so that you can see the internal hardware? If not then get ready to see such a phone. Nubia will actually launch the Red Magic5G Transparent Edition. The phone will have a transparent back so that you can see the cooling fan working.

Red Magic5G Transparent Edition-Let’s Have a Look at It

The phone will come with a clear glass back to boost up the cooling factor of the phone. Because of the clear back, you can see the cooling fan spin as it quickly becomes a blur. Moreover, the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will also be the first phone to come with 16GB RAM. Also, it will come with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

As we have reported earlier, the phone has scored record-breaking points on AnTuTu – 633,724. CEO of nubia has also explained that the upcoming phone will not only come with the liquid cooling but it will have an actual rotating fan to keep the temperature low while playing games. With the clear back, you can also see it working.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 144Hz screen. Also, the phone will come with triple camera setup on the back.

Source: GSMArena