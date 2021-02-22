Nubia is famous for launching gaming smartphones. Now, the company is about to launch the Red Magic 6 gaming series on March 4. The series will include Pro and vanilla options. The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro is confirmed to pack 120W fast-charging capabilities.

Nubia Red Magic 6 will Charge from 0 to 50% in 5 Minutes

Today, the brand’s CEO, Ni Fei, revealed the Red Magic 6 Pro will also ship with the proper charger in the box. He also revealed that the phone will charge from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

He also explained that while some companies either don’t include a charger at all or put a slower adapter in the retail box, this won’t be the case with the Red Magic 6 Pro. The brick will be a typical GaN charger that is smaller, lighter, and more efficient, with a USB-C cable alongside.

The executive also explained what precautions his team took so the phone does not overheat and ruin the battery. There is a graphite sheet that assists the fast charging and an electrolyte that uses kinetic energy to redistribute the charge quicker on the inside of the gaming handset.

The specs of the phone are not known yet. But we hope to get more information about the phone in the coming days.

Check Also: Android 10 Update Hits Nubia Red Magic 3 Devices

Source: GSMArena