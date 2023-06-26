The Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro gaming smartphone is arriving on July 5, confirmed the gaming sub-brand today on Weibo. The launch event will begin at 3 PM and take place in China. Some reports are saying that the phone will be the same as the Red Magic 8 Pro but with a newer Qualcomm chipset.

Rumours from earlier this month suggested the 8S Pro will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 platform. However, the company did not reveal any information about it.

Nubia Confirms July 5 Arrival for Red Magic 8S Pro Along with A Gaming Tablet

However, some reports are also claiming that Nubia will also launch a gaming tablet along with it. But the ZTE-owned brand mentioned nothing on its page.

Getting back to the Red Magic 8S Pro, we expect the chipset to be the only difference from the Red Magic 8 Pro duo; everything else should be the same. There will be a big flat 6.8” AMOLED with an under-display selfie camera, 16 GB RAM and plenty of fast charging.

It has a triple camera set at the back. It has a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras. Additionally, it will have a massive 6000 mAh battery.

We will definitely get more details about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

