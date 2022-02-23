After launching the Red Magic 7 series last week in China, the company is now bringing the Red Magic 7 to the global markets. Nubia also announced that it will launch the Red Magic 7 Pro during the second quarter of 2022. Get Ready for the Pro version in the near future as well.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Launches Globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

If we take a quick look at the key specs of the phone. The nubia Red Magic 7 has one key difference from its Chinese twin – it launches with 65W fast charging, instead of 120W. However, everything else remains the same.

First of all, the phone will have a 6.8″ AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The phone has a refresh rate of 165Hz, while the touch sampling rate goes as high as 720Hz.

One of the key features of the phone is its 18GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will be available in three memory combinations. Each of the variants has come with a unique name and colour. The most affordable is called Obsidian and comes in Black colour with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its price is about $629 / €629 / £529.

The other beautiful variant is Blue-Red-Purple Pulsar with 16/256 GB memory with a price tag of $729 / €729 / £619. A slight improvement in RAM leads to the 18/256 GB Supernova version with a semi-transparent back for $799 / €799 / £679.

