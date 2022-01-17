Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Sania Nishtar emphasised on investing more in technology and data to improve the delivery of human capital services. The SAPM was speaking at an event titled “A Decade of Action: Driving Progress for the 2030 Agenda” at Dubai Expo 2020.

Co-curated by Expo 2020 and the United Nations, the occasion marked the beginning of Global Goals Week. Among the four speakers in the event, Sania was invited to speak about human capital and the SDGs.

Dr Sania Emphasizes on Investing in Tech at Dubai Expo 2020

The PM’s aide highlighted the experience of the Ehsaas programme and Pakistan’s approach to human capital development. Top leadership from countries and organisations working on the SDGs came together for solution-focused discussions around four “anchor” areas – climate change and energy, food systems, gender equality and human capital.

The event was co-hosted by Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed and the Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and the Director-General of the Expo 2020 Reem Al Hashmy.

The high-level invitation to the event brought together 30 global leaders to discuss how in the spirit of the decade of action, the international community could be successful in fulfilment of the SDGs.

The event aimed to inspire a renewed sense of global commitment, reinforce the importance of partnerships and identify opportunities for transformative collaborations to deliver solutions at scale and to discuss and share opportunities and lessons from national, regional, and global levels-to drive acceleration of necessary actions across policy, communications, advocacy and funding, among others.

The participants explored evolving challenges and opportunities, discussed key trends and innovations. They also elaborated concrete advocacy, policy, action, and funding solutions to overcome obstacles to strengthening and upscaling human capital.

Source: Express Tribune