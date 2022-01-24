In 6 Months, IT Export Increased By 35.77% to $1.302 Billion

Export and import rates can fall and rise. There is nothing constant in these terms. Pakistan is a developing country. It is trying its best to ace the IT world by exporting a good deal of products regarding the field. The Information and Technology Ministry, Pakistan states some facts yesterday. “ICT export remittances, such as telecoms, computer, and information systems, for the time frame July-December Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 have risen to the US $1.302 billion with an annual growth of 35.77% when compared to the US $959 million throughout July-December FY 2020-21.”

Export Increment Values

In contrast to the US$ 195 million recorded for last Dec 2020, ICT export revenues during December 2021 were the US $251 million. They have a growth rate of 28.72 %, and $30 million greater than export earnings in November 2021.

For the time 2021-22, net exports totaled US$ 972 million, or 74.65% of export earnings of US$ 1.302 billion. For about the same time last year, export growth was US$ 681 million, or 71.01% of total exports worth US$ 959 million.

Faisal Javed Khan

Similarly, Senator Faisal Javed Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed in a Twitter post that Pakistan has achieved its greatest ever Information Technology (IT) Exports in the last six months.

“Our IT Exports for Fiscal Year 21-22 increased by 36 percent to $1.302 billion, compared to $959 million for the Fiscal Year 2020-21,” he stated. “Lets hope, this financial year, we will be able to shatter the $3.5 billion benchmarks,” he stated.

He also mentions that it is the dream of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s wish to see Pakistan flourishing. Javed is the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting. He emphasizes expanding exports to spur economic growth. “In two years, we will treble our IT industry,” he said.

