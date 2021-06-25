E-commerce to benefit 5 million ‘Micro-Entrepreneurs’

5 million ‘Micro-Entrepreneurs’ will benefit from E-commerce and Digital Skills by connecting local businesses with global chains. With the collaboration of Extreme Commerce and Dukan.pk, people will be empowered and will achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills. The CEO and Founder of Extreme Commerce’s Sunny Ali, said that it is great to see the emergence of local platforms like Dukan.pk, helping sellers reach their customers. He further added that we are proud to partner with the leader in this space.

Sunny Ali of Extreme Commerce also said that their partnership with Dukan.pk will facilitate anyone with a smart-phone to learn selling skills via e-commerce and equip them with easy-to-use technology, web store creation, online payments, and delivery management.

Over 5 million micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) functioning in Pakistan wants to be part of the e-commerce revolution but lack the technical know-how, he said. He further added that according to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report 2020 out of 190 countries Pakistan ranks at 72 in starting a business, but new dynamics and ways of doing and starting a business needs a new approach for the micro, small and medium enterprises. This gap has been filled by the two leading enterprises in Pakistan i.e. Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme Commerce to help local businesses sell online. By joining hands, these enterprises have a common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills.

With approximately 700,000 members, Extreme Commerce is the largest online selling community of Pakistan. The Extreme Commerce enterprise has generated over $100 million in sales through Amazon, eBay, and other platforms and has trained and helped thousands of people to sell online in the e-commerce platform.

Extreme Commerce Founder said the partnership will look into the possibilities to capacitate businesses for online payments as well.

Used Mode of Payments in Pakistan 72.29 % cash

59.74 % bank transfer method.

24.24 % personal cheque.

22.08 % online payment method

13.85 % debit or credit cards

6.49 % money orders

4.33 % mobile payment methods

The government plans to digitize cash on delivery (CoD) payments above PKR 10.000 by the year 2022, and all CoD payments will be replaced with online payments by the year 2029.

The founder and CEO of Dukan.pk, Monis Rahman, while emphasizing his commitment to promote small local businesses said that the Dukan’s mission is to let anyone with a smartphone sell online in less than one minute and our partnership with Extreme Commerce will accelerate this mission by complementing our platform with high quality e-commerce training for local sellers.

