Soon after the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk started announcing the important decisions he will make in the near future. While talking to the banks, Elon Musk revealed that he has a new CEO lined up for Twitter, but it’s still unclear who it’ll be. The current CEO, Parag Agrawal, will apparently stay until the sale is completed.

Elon Musk to Appoint New Twitter CEO and Cut Jobs

Musk further revealed that he is figuring out new ways to monetize tweets. During his calls with the banks, Musk also highlighted the need for influencers and celebrities to be more active on Twitter. In a tweet in early April, he noted that many of the top accounts rarely post. For instance, Musician Taylor Swift has more than 90 million followers but hasn’t tweeted since January.

Additionally, Musk also told banks there may be job cuts but didn’t mention specific departments or positions. While talking to banks, he apparently suggested charging websites to quote or embed a tweet from verified Twitter profiles so the company can make money when they go viral. In a previous tweet, he also suggested cutting the price of the Twitter Blue premium subscription service. However, he deleted the post later on.

We all know that Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share earlier this week. However, the deal still requires shareholder and regulatory approval.

