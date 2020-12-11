‘Events and occasions searches of 2020’,Google reveals

2020 has been a roller coaster ride for entire world majorly because of deadly pandemic Covid-19. The trends and consumer behaviors changed drastically within this whole year. As we are on the edge of this year now, Google came up with its annual snapshot of the year ‘A year in search’ for most search queries. There’s a number of searches for different categories, however, we have pulled out ‘Trending events and occasions searches of 2020′.

A list of trending events and occasions searches of 2020:

US Election

Leap Year

International Women’s day

Australia Fire

Gilgit Baltistan election 2020

Beirut blast

Motorway incident

Kabaddi world cup 2020

Under 19 world cup

Khabib vs Gaethje

Every year is a mix of event and occasions, but this time the year challenged us through different events and happenings. The pandemic of COVID-19, riots, wildfires and a general election with high stakes: 2020 was a tumultuous year and people looked to Google for answers. Many that survived will never forget the year that made millions of people’s lives miserable.

To classify user accounts, Google Search techniques will never be used because we depend on anonymized, aggregated counts of how often those google searches appear over time. At trends.google.com, these figures and counts for a year round is available.