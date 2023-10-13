Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ Event

The Pokemon Go Harvest Festival event has just begun. This event promises to bring exciting new additions, event-themed Pokemon encounters, exclusive research tasks, and various bonuses.

Scheduled to run from October 12 at 10 a.m. to October 17 at 8 p.m. local time, the Pokemon GO Harvest Festival will present trainers with two collection challenges and a field research quest. Throughout the event, players can expect to encounter region-exclusive creatures, including Red, Yellow, and Blue Flower Flabebe, among wild spawns.

The event will introduce a new Grass-type Pokemon, featuring Smoliv and its evolutions. Players can also engage in special showcases at designated PokeStops.

Pokemon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ Collection Challenges:

There are two Collection Challenges to complete over the course of the event:

PUMPKABOO COLLECTION CHALLENGE

Pumpkaboo (Small Size), Pumpkaboo (Average Size), Pumpkaboo (Large Size), Pumpkaboo (Super Size)

Gourgeist (Small Size), Gourgeist (Average Size), Gourgeist (Large Size), Gourgeist (Super Size)

Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 1x Mossy Lure Module

You can catch all sizes of Pumpkaboo in the wild, from Mossy Lure Modules, in Field Research rewards, and for those who have purchased it, the Ticket of Treats paid research. You must evolve one of each size from there to get the corresponding Gourgeist.

SMOLIV COLLECTION CHALLENGE

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 1x Mossy Lure Module

Smoliv can be found in the wild and as part of Field Research rewards. You need to earn 125 Candy total to evolve it twice and complete the challenge.

During the six-day event, participants will have increased opportunities to encounter a variety of Grass-type Pokemon in the wild. Additionally, players in the United States will enjoy enhanced chances of finding and capturing one of the twelve featured Pokemon.

Smoliv

Bellsprout

Exeggcute

Sunkern

Wurmple

Combee

Sewaddle

Cottonee

Petilil

Yellow Flower Flabébé (USA exclusive)

Pumpkaboo

Bounsweet

Ticket of Tears:

Aside from the Harvest Festival, Pokemon GO offers a weekly ticketed event known as the “Ticket of Treats” throughout October. Completing tasks during this event rewards players with premium items and event-themed Pokemon. The Ticket of Treats Timed Research is divided into four segments, with the second part becoming available on October 12 at 10 a.m. local time. This event requires players to purchase a Ticket of Treats for $5.00 from the Pokemon GO store and complete the Timed Research by October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

What are Pokemon Go events?

Pokemon GO events are special celebrations tied to occasions and holidays, often featuring in-game or real-world themes. They can range from lasting just a few hours to spanning several weeks. Since the release of the GO Beyond update in 2020, the game has implemented seasons that mirror real-world seasons, each bringing significant changes and features.

During these events, trainers can enjoy temporary bonuses such as increased Stardust, Candy, and XP for various in-game actions, including hatching, catching, transferring, evolving, and battling.