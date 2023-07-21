Pokémon Sleep Arrives: Fulfill Your Dream of Snoozing with Small Creatures

Four years after it was first announced, the much-anticipated Pokémon Sleep is finally available for download on iOS and Android devices. It tries to make sleep more like a game by mixing the irresistible want to capture Pokémon with the fundamental requirement of a human being to get enough sleep each night. The Pokémon GO Plus + (called Plus Plus) accessory is being released at the same time as Pokémon Sleep. This accessory is compatible with both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep.

Select Button is the company responsible for developing Pokémon Sleep, and Niantic is assisting them. There aren’t any augmented reality elements worth mentioning, and it’s not clear exactly what “assistance” Niantic offered. The idea behind this is straightforward: the more effectively you sleep, the more Pokémon you will add to your “Sleep Style Pokédex.” Having said that, there are a sufficient number of components included in this package that transform the activity into more of a “game.”

The purpose of Pokémon Sleep is to document all of the distinctive ways in which Pokémon doze off. You will check your Pokédex every day to see which Pokémon have congregated around a Snorlax and add information on their slumber to it. After then, your “Sleep Score” will be utilized in the process of purchasing snacks and other stuff for your Pokémon. There is a lot going on here; this is not just a sleep tracker with Pokémon graphics slapped on it.

The software demands that you set your phone with the screen facing down on the bed while you sleep in order for it to accurately measure your sleep. Not only will it monitor the patterns in which you sleep, but it will also keep track of any loud noises, such as hiccups or an alarm going off on a car outside.

You can get the Pokémon GO Plus + accessory, which can track your sleep in a manner that is analogous to that of placing your phone on your bed if you’d prefer not to put your phone there. You can engage with Pokémon GO by simply pressing a button, despite the fact that it costs a little more than the original Pokémon GO Plus (at $54.99) and performs similarly. The purchase of this item will enable additional in-game bonuses to be used with Pokémon Sleep.

The objective of Pokémon Sleep is more of a game than it is to improve one’s health, but who knows? Perhaps the thought of discovering how your favorite Pokémon use their time off will inspire you to get to bed at a more reasonable hour.

