Pokemon Go is celebrating its annual Halloween event in 2022. Like last year, you will get new Pokemon and many other prizes. This year, the company divided the event into two parts, and it’ll feature several new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Event Adds New Shiny Pokemon and More

Check Also: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Will Let You Make Your Own TMs

The first part of the event runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27. During that time, Mega Banette will make its debut in Mega raids. Each time you defeat the Pokemon, you’ll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Banette.

Moreover, you will get two new shiny Pokemon for the first time: shiny Galarian Yamask and shiny Noibat. The former will appear in one-star raids, while the latter may hatch from 7 km eggs. Giratina will also return to raids for the event, and each one you catch will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force.

In addition to this, a variety of in-game bonuses will be available throughout the event. You’ll earn double candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon. PokeStops and gyms will also be available for Halloween, and a remix of the Lavender Town theme will play at night.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights event kicks off today. October’s Community Day also takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. However, part two of the event is not announced by the company yet.

See Also: Pokemon Go In-Game Prices To Increase In Selected Regions This Month