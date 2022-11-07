Let’s welcome a brand new Pokemon, Gimmighoul, just before the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new ghost-type Pokemon hides in treasure chests around the Paldea region. Because the chests are so heavy, it’s unable to move very quickly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal New Pokemon, Gimmighoul

Typically, Gimmighoul appears inside a treasure chest and it is also able to be assumed as a “roaming form”. In this form, Gimmighoul carries a single coin on its back, and it’s so quick that no trainer in Paldea has ever been able to catch one.

Pokemon Go players will also have a chance to get Roaming Form Gimmighoul. Users will be able to link the mobile game with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next year. After the two games are connected, you’ll have a chance to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go.

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is also out. The new trailer mainly focuses on ghost Pokemon found in the Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet’s setting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you’ll be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in your game. Ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s launch, Splatoon 3 is hosting a Pokemon-themed Splatfest. The event runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.

