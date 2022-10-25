A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming on Oct. 25, the official Pokemon Twitter account teased Monday. The video is scheduled to air on Pokemon’s YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT. The new trailer mainly focuses on ghost Pokemon found in the Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet’s setting. Each trailer for the games revealed at least one new Pokemon. So this time we may get a look at a new ghost Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Focusing on Ghost Pokemon Coming Today

Pokemon has been releasing a steady stream of new trailers for Scarlet and Violet. The company will officially launch it in November. Earlier this month, the company released a trailer introducing the game’s electric-type gym leader Iono and her partner Pokemon, a new electric frog called Bellibolt. Previously, The company has also shared a 14-minute deep dive trailer showcasing the adventures of four different trainers.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you’ll be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in your game.

Ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s launch, Nintendo will release a Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, on Nov. 4. The Switch game Splatoon 3 is also hosting a Pokemon-themed Splatfest event on Nov. 11.

