Facebook Messenger is Getting a New Split Payments Feature

Meta has introduced a new feature called “Split Payments” on Facebook Messenger. As its name suggests, the new feature lets you split the expenses easily with your friends and family for free – whether it’s a restaurant bill or house rent.

To split the bill, all you need to do is click on the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. Then, you can split the bill evenly among the group or modify the contribution amount for each individual with or without including yourself.

Facebook Messenger Gets a New Split Payments Feature

After that, enter a personalized message and confirm your Facebook Pay details. Your request will be sent to the group, viewable to everyone in the chat thread.

See Also: Facebook Messenger & Instagram won’t get end-to-end encryption until 2023

Initially, the feature will roll out to US users next week. However, it is unclear when this feature will be available for users in other regions. But hopefully, it will be available soon for all users.

Aside from introducing the bill splitting feature, Meta also added four new AR-based Group Effects to Facebook Messenger. The company has created it in partnership with King Bach, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Poarch, and Zach King.

The company also reminds us of a new chat theme and two soundmojis recently launched for Stranger Things fans. One new soundmoji has also released to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album “Red.”

Check Also: Facebook And Google Secretly Track Your Phone – This App Stops It