We have reported previously that OnePlus is planning to launch its flagship device OnePlus 11 Pro by the end of this year. The company is quite hopeful to launch the phone with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which is going to launch in November. Now, the OnePlus 11 Pro has appeared in the latest renders revealing the design.

First OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Surface Online

The upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro has appeared in the latest renders revealed by Smartprix and OnLeaks. The early renders are giving us an idea about the design of the Pro member.

The images show a circular camera module, similar to the one on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but the OnePlus 11 Pro’s is off-centre. As usual, the front features a curved display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The renders also portray an alert slider. According to the report, people familiar with the matter have also confirmed this feature. There’s also the Hasselblad branding on the back suggesting that the partnership between the two companies is still in place.

Unfortunately, we currently do not know any other details of the phone. The phone is expected to unveil by the end of this year. However, there are some chances that the phone will unveil in the first quarter of 2023.

