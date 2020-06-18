Galaxy Active 3 Images Leaked Online

Photos of the unannounced Galaxy Active 3 from Samsung have leaked online, providing us our first glimpse at the potential wearable of the business. The images have appeared on the NRRA certification website of South Korea. You can see in them what appears to be a rotating physical bezel (a feature missing from last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2), and two buttons to the right of the device.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is supposed to be a follow-up by Samsung from last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, the easiest smartwatch to purchase if you have an Android phone.

The images are joining a host of details that have recently happened weeks about the watch. We learned that this will be called the Watch 3 instead of the Watch 2 thanks to a Thai control board listing and similar FCC listings, Suggests how both LTE and Wi-Fi models of the watch will be included and that they will be available in two sizes 45 mm and 41 mm , respectively 1.4 and 1.2-inch screens.

Depending on size, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come with 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage and either a 247mAh or 340mAh battery.