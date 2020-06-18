Galaxy Active 3 Images Leaked Online

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Jun 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Galaxy Active 3

Photos of the unannounced Galaxy Active 3 from Samsung have leaked online, providing us our first glimpse at the potential wearable of the business. The images have appeared on the NRRA certification website of South Korea. You can see in them what appears to be a rotating physical bezel (a feature missing from last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2), and two buttons to the right of the device. 

The Galaxy Watch 3 is supposed to be a follow-up by Samsung from last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, the easiest smartwatch to purchase if you have an Android phone. 

Galaxy Active 3

The images are joining a host of details that have recently happened weeks about the watch. We learned that this will be called the Watch 3 instead of the Watch 2 thanks to a Thai control board listing and similar FCC listings, Suggests how both LTE and Wi-Fi models of the watch will be included and that they will be available in two sizes 45 mm and 41 mm , respectively 1.4 and 1.2-inch screens. 

Depending on size, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come with 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage and either a 247mAh or 340mAh battery. 

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker