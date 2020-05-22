Galaxy Note 20 To Be Launched Online in August

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Note 20 smartphone at an online event in August, probably the first time that a Note series flagship unveiling will not take place in a real-world venue. According to officials, the decision has been made to conduct online or virtual event due to ongoing pandemic.

As the world is in a curse of deadly coronavirus. It affected every sector of business and shuttered almost every event scheduled in 2020. The scenario is quite vague as we can’t see any sign of happening of events in the near future.

Note 10 and Note 10 + from last year were launched on 7 August with thousands of people attending. Samsung isn’t planning to host a physical launch event for the Galaxy Note 20 according to this latest report. Samsung has previously organized launch events in New York City during August for Note smartphones. The timing is the launch would be the same this year, but no one will head to NYC.

Since Samsung does not have a physical location to secure around this time, the date is still tentative but it should be in August at some point. When the event rolls around, we ‘re going to expect the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 + and a Galaxy Fold of the second generation.

Latest reports say a 108-megapixel sensor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will be eligible for the Galaxy Note 20. The news follows a story that on July 13 Google will reveal its Pixel 4a phone at an online-only gathering, too.