MWC has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak and that’s why most mobile manufacturers are holding online events for mobile launch. Over the past few months, we have observed the companies holding virtual online-only unveiling events for their new devices. Samsung has also decided to unveil Galaxy Note20 in an online launch event.

Samsung is Unveiling Galaxy Note 20 Online

The sources in Korea have reported that due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, Samsung has decided to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series through an online event. This online event would mark the first time Samsung’s ever launched a flagship series of devices without a public.

There is no information about the exact date of the announcement yet as there is no need to secure a venue,

In Feb 2020, a reputable Twitter leakster Max Weinbach has Tweeted that the “Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could launch as soon as July alongside the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. This lines up with Samsung’s typical release schedule for its Note devices, which normally launch by August of every year.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7″ Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

Recommended Reading: Samsung Galaxy Note20+ to Come With 108MP camera