Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus Camera Specs Leaked

Earlier this year, Samsung delivered some quite impressive camera technology to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, featuring a 108MP main camera, a periscope zoom camera and 8K recording. According to sources, it seems like Samsung could pick up the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 plus from where S20 left out.

Different sources claims that Galaxy Note 20 will come with 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 13MP periscope camera feature. The latter would represent a large drop in resolution over the 48MP periscope camera of the S20 Ultra. If true, this suggests that the company may have opted for better low light quality.

The leaker says the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have the same main camera Isocell Light HM1 108MP as the top-end edition S20. Capable of non-binning, this particular sensor combines data from nine adjacent pixels into one. This particular pixel-binning approach ensures that the sensor from the 108MP camera spits out 12MP images.

The new leak says that the Note 20 Plus will include a laser focus sensor in place of a 3D ToF mount, as well as 50x zoom in lieu of the S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom. We would be pleased to see Samsung dial back on the low-quality, 100x digital zoom feature, and instead work on improving hybrid zoom.