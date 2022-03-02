Gaming Apps on Google and Apple Store hits 14B in user ratings

The majority of the results on Apple’s App Store, Google’s Google Play, or any other app marketplace are based on the app users’ ratings. As a result, an application with a high rating will always appear first in the search results. Maintaining this can also assist fresh applications in receiving more responses. Global applications and the overall rating of gaming apps have surpassed fourteen billion, according to Appfigures.

Appfigures (AF) discovered this while studying various application data.

AF’s data indicates that out of a total of fourteen billion, about ten billion came from Google’s Android Store, with the second highest part coming from Apple’s iOS Apps Store.

According to Ariel’s report, the average rating for Google Play is nearly 4.09, whilst the average rating for Apple’s App Store is 1.8. Both of these ideals were maintained distinct. A large number of new applications with no rating or review could be the cause of the highest Google average.

Because of the tech giants Google and Apple stepping out and sharing such information with the platform, this entire new finding was made feasible. Ariel came to the conclusion that the rate of app ratings is increasing dramatically as a result of the audience’s and app developers’ reliance on what the rating has to provide.