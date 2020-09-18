Get a Freedom of Making Calls with Telenor 30
Now enjoy freedom of unlimited calls. With Telenor 30 Package, enjoy the freedom of making calls from Telenor to Telenor, other networks and PTCL numbers.
Telenor brings you the freedom to make calls to any network.
With Telenor 30 Package – Talk for only Rs 1/30 seconds + tax on Telenor to Telenor, Telenor to other networks and Telenor to PTCL numbers. So, what are you thinking about now?
Activate the package and get relief. Enjoy the freedome of making calls with Telenor 30. Additional information is given below.
Tariff
|Voice
|–
|Telenor to ALL Networks & PTCL
|Rs. 1.6 / 30 Sec + tax
|SMS
|–
|All Networks
|Rs. 1.8 + tax
|Outgoing International
|Rs. 5.97 + tax
|Video Calls
|Rs. 2.4 / 5 Mins + tax
|Internet
|–
|Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)
|2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
Free Services
• Call Waiting
• Conference Calling (subscription)
Terms & Conditions
- All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.
Source: Telenor
