Get a Freedom of Making Calls with Telenor 30

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 18, 2020
Now enjoy freedom of unlimited calls. With Telenor 30 Package, enjoy the freedom of making calls from Telenor to Telenor, other networks and PTCL numbers.

Onnet Rs. 1.6 + tax
Offnet Rs. 1.6 + tax
Internet Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax

Tariff

Voice
Telenor to ALL Networks & PTCLRs. 1.6 / 30 Sec + tax

 

SMS
All NetworksRs. 1.8 + tax
Outgoing InternationalRs. 5.97 + tax
Video CallsRs. 2.4 / 5 Mins + tax

 

Internet
Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax

Free Services

•       Call Waiting

•       Conference Calling (subscription)

Terms & Conditions

  • All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.

Source: Telenor

