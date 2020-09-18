Get a Freedom of Making Calls with Telenor 30

Telenor brings you the freedom to make calls to any network.

With Telenor 30 Package – Talk for only Rs 1/30 seconds + tax on Telenor to Telenor, Telenor to other networks and Telenor to PTCL numbers. So, what are you thinking about now?

Activate the package and get relief. Enjoy the freedome of making calls with Telenor 30. Additional information is given below.

Tariff

Voice – Telenor to ALL Networks & PTCL Rs. 1.6 / 30 Sec + tax

SMS – All Networks Rs. 1.8 + tax Outgoing International Rs. 5.97 + tax Video Calls Rs. 2.4 / 5 Mins + tax

Internet – Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB) 2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax

Free Services

• Call Waiting

• Conference Calling (subscription)