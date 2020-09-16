Get More with Telenor Weekly SMS Bundle
Sending text messages has never been more convenient. Telenor is offering you an another SMS package. Activate the Telenor Weekly SMS Bundle and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Offer can only be activated through the website and My Telenor App.
By activating this offer, you will get 1200 SMS. Validity of the package is 7 days.
Offer Eligibility
Offer can only be activated through the website and My Telenor App. All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.
Terms and Conditions
- Dial *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription.
- Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country
- This is a limited time offer.
Dial *111# to check remaining SMS count (Charges of Rs. 0.20 + Tax).
Bonus SMS will be available for use immediately after activation is completed after the deduction of the fee from your account.
Bonus SMS will be confiscated if you migrate to any other price plan.
The bonus SMS, customers already have in their accounts from subscriptions to previous bundles will not be affected.
Source: Telenor
