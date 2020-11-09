Enjoy Telenor 4G 3 Day Bundle in Just Rs. 44
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the 4G 3 Day Bundle
- Internet: 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM)
- Validity: 3 Days
Enjoy Telenor 4G 3 Day Bundle in Just Rs. 44
As the world goes mobile, Telenor offers the 4G 3 Day Bundle for a convenient mobile experience wherever you go. Enjoy 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM) however you want.
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 3 days.
Terms and Conditions
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- The bundle will work on 4G,3G & 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
FAQ:
IS THERE ANY INTERNET BUNDLE THAT WILL NOT WORK ON 4G?
- Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?
- The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
HOW CAN SUBSCRIBERS CHECK REMAINING INTERNET VOLUME
- Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.
IS THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?
- No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
WHAT HAPPEN IF I HAVE A 4G BUNDLE AND NOT IN 4G COVERAGE AREA?
- The 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.
Source: Telenor
Recommended For You: Get More with Telenor 4G Weekly Late Night Offer