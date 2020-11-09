Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the 4G 3 Day Bundle

Internet: 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM)

Validity: 3 Days

Enjoy Telenor 4G 3 Day Bundle in Just Rs. 44

As the world goes mobile, Telenor offers the 4G 3 Day Bundle for a convenient mobile experience wherever you go. Enjoy 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM) however you want.

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The subscription is valid for 3 days.

Terms and Conditions

After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).

The bundle will work on 4G,3G & 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

For details on regional taxation, please Click Here

Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.



FAQ:

IS THERE ANY INTERNET BUNDLE THAT WILL NOT WORK ON 4G?

Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?

The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.

HOW CAN SUBSCRIBERS CHECK REMAINING INTERNET VOLUME

Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.

IS THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?

No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.

WHAT HAPPEN IF I HAVE A 4G BUNDLE AND NOT IN 4G COVERAGE AREA?

The 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.

Source: Telenor

