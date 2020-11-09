Enjoy Telenor 4G 3 Day Bundle in Just Rs. 44

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Nov 9, 2020
1 minute read
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the 4G 3 Day Bundle

  • Internet: 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM)
  • Validity: 3 Days

As the world goes mobile, Telenor offers the 4G 3 Day Bundle for a convenient mobile experience wherever you go. Enjoy 1000MB (incl. 500MB 12AM – 8AM) however you want.

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The subscription is valid for 3 days.

Terms and Conditions

  • After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
  • The bundle will work on 4G,3G & 2G.
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
  • For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
    • Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.

FAQ:

IS THERE ANY INTERNET BUNDLE THAT WILL NOT WORK ON 4G?

  • Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be  for 2G area only

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?

  • The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.

HOW CAN SUBSCRIBERS CHECK REMAINING INTERNET VOLUME

  • Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.

IS THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?

  • No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.

WHAT HAPPEN IF I HAVE A 4G BUNDLE AND NOT IN 4G COVERAGE AREA?

  • The 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.

Source: Telenor

