Get Telenor Good Time Offer in Rs.6

Telenor allows all the subscribers to get 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook with Telenor Good Time Offer in just Rs.6 incl. tax.

Internet 250 MB Facebook</

Onnet Unlimited for 2 hours

Validity 2 hours

Dial *345*20#

The complete details of Telenor Good Time Offer are Given Below

Activate the Telenor Good Time Offer and enjoy 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor and Djuice customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

2 hours after subscription

Terms and Conditions

Conference calling with up to 5 people is allowed on this offer

Offer will not be renewed after it has expired

Resubscription is allowed on this offer

Resubscription of this offer within validity will not merge remaining resources from the previous subscription with new resources for the same validity

Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires

Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.

Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.

Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

WHICH PRICE PLAN IS THIS OFFER AVAILABLE ON? All Telenor & Djuice price plans HOW CAN I DEACTIVATE THE OFFER? Offer will deactivate after 2 hours from the time of subscription automatically) WHAT OTHER OFFERS CAN I USE WITH THIS OFFER?

Any offer can be subscribed with this offer

CAN I AVAIL THIS OFFER MULTIPLE TIMES?

Yes, you can activate the offer multiple times

Customer needs to dial *345*20# to activate the offer or activate online.

Source: Telenor

Recommended Reading: Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One