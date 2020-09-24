Get Telenor Good Time Offer in Rs.6

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 24, 2020
1 minute read
Telenor allows all the subscribers to get 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook with Telenor Good Time Offer in just Rs.6 incl. tax.

Internet 250 MB Facebook</
Onnet Unlimited for 2 hours
Validity 2 hours
Dial *345*20#

The complete details of Telenor Good Time Offer are Given Below

Activate the Telenor Good Time Offer and enjoy 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor and Djuice customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

2 hours after subscription

Terms and Conditions

  • Conference calling with up to 5 people is allowed on this offer
  •  Offer will not be renewed after it has expired
  • Resubscription is allowed on this offer
  • Resubscription of this offer within validity will not merge remaining resources from the previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
  • Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
All Telenor & Djuice price plans

 

HOW CAN I DEACTIVATE THE OFFER?

Offer will deactivate after 2 hours from the time of subscription automatically)

WHAT OTHER OFFERS CAN I USE WITH THIS OFFER?

Any offer can be subscribed with this offer

CAN I AVAIL THIS OFFER MULTIPLE TIMES?

Yes, you can activate the offer multiple times
Customer needs to dial *345*20# to activate the offer or activate online.

 

Source: Telenor

