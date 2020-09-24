Get Telenor Good Time Offer in Rs.6
Telenor allows all the subscribers to get 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook with Telenor Good Time Offer in just Rs.6 incl. tax.
Internet 250 MB Facebook</
Onnet Unlimited for 2 hours
Validity 2 hours
Dial *345*20#
The complete details of Telenor Good Time Offer are Given Below
Activate the Telenor Good Time Offer and enjoy 2 hours of calls to any Telenor number and 250 MB for Facebook
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor and Djuice customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
2 hours after subscription
Terms and Conditions
- Conference calling with up to 5 people is allowed on this offer
- Offer will not be renewed after it has expired
- Resubscription is allowed on this offer
- Resubscription of this offer within validity will not merge remaining resources from the previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
- Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
HOW CAN I DEACTIVATE THE OFFER?
Offer will deactivate after 2 hours from the time of subscription automatically)
WHAT OTHER OFFERS CAN I USE WITH THIS OFFER?
Any offer can be subscribed with this offer
CAN I AVAIL THIS OFFER MULTIPLE TIMES?
Source: Telenor
Recommended Reading: Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One