Google Meet is working on AI Noise Cancellation Feature

Covid-19 and lockdown associated with it throughout the world have boosted the usage of video conferencing apps. Though in just initial few days, Zoom subscribers surged leaving all rival companies back. However, Google Meet is trying to make the app better than before and is working on an AI noise cancellation feature on its platform to provide people with a seamless experience.

AI Noise Cancellation Feature- The Next Big Thing in Video Conferencing Market

This AI noise cancellation feature used machine learning and denoise the outside sounds which are not serving as speech during the calls. The company has also released a feature giving us a demonstration of how this feature works. In a video, a man talks while making noises with different items such as pen, bag and water glass. The best thing is that this feature is best for blocking voices of children, pets and home appliances like blenders etc.

This feature is not fully developed and is in the working phase so we are not sure how this feature will be able to differentiate between non-human voices and vocal ranges. Google meet is also getting end to end encryption to make the app more secure than before. According to the company the denoising is done on Google servers olive during calls and is sent back to the users.

Google Meet Noise Cancellation Feature will be available to everyone by the end of this month. Till then let’s wait and watch.

