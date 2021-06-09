Google Photos for iOS Gets Advanced Photo and Video Editors

Google Photos is adding reliable features to make the app easier and user-friendly. Last October, Google has rolled out a redesigned photo editor for its Android users. back in April, the company also added a video editor for Android users. Now, it’s time for iOS users. Google Photos for iOS has now started getting Advanced Photo and Video Editors.

Google Photos for iOS Starts Getting Advanced Photo and Video Editors

Check also: Google Photos for Android Places Markup Tool in Editing Menu

The photo editor provides the feature like AI suggestions, adjustments for colours and blur, and typical editing tools such as crop and filters. Similarly, the video editor allows video cropping, filters, brightness/contrast changes, rotation and a whole lot more.

This is what Google said about the availability of the advanced feature for iOS users.

Previously, we introduced a new, more helpful editor in the Google Photos app on Android and are excited to announce it is now starting to roll out on iOS! It features smart and easy-to-use features so your photos and videos look their very best.

Now, all the iOS devices including iPhone, iPad and iPod users are all able to use these features.

See Also: Google Will Soon Let Users opt-out of ad tracking on Android



