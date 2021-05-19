On the first day of the Google I/O developer conference, Google has announced updates across all of its services including Google Photos. Google Photos latest update adds new memories and a protected locked folder to give your more privacy.

Google Photos Adds New Memories and Protected Locked Folder

The app will come with a new passcode-protected Folder space where you can save sensitive photos separately. The feature works like other lock folder apps, what you store here will not be visible to anyone in any app. Locked Folder will be available on Pixel phones first, and arrive on more Android devices throughout the year. On Pixels, you’ll have the option to save photos and videos directly to your Locked Folder from the camera app.

The other new feature update brings is the Memories. , Google Photos surfaces photos from years past, recent highlights, moments with your loved ones, your favorite activities, and so on. But sometimes it can surface something you may want forever forgotten, so with that in mind the controls to hide photos of certain people or time periods will be made easier to find starting later this summer.

The app will now provide more controls to you for Memories. Starting today, you can rename a trip highlight, or remove it. In the coming updates, you’ll be able to remove a single photo from a Memory, remove Best of Month Memories, and rename or remove Memories based on the moments you celebrated.

Starting later this summer, Google Photos will highlight little patterns it finds in a set of three or more photos that share things like shape or color. You’ll find these in Memories, and it’s unsurprisingly using machine learning.

Later this year, you’ll also see new types of Memories of the moments you celebrate, whatever those may be: Lunar New Year, Hanukkah, Eid or something else.

These Memories will show up while you scroll through your photo grid, along with new Best of Month Memories and trip highlights.

Source: GSMArena