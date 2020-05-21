A new report and a new suggestion. Yes, the new report has suggested the new release date for Google Pixel 4a. The Pixel fans were waiting anxiously for the new device but the Google Pixel 4a device keeps getting delayed. The fans were expecting to see the new Pixel on June 1 during the Android 11 Beta launch live stream, but now the new report is telling a new story and has suggested a July release.

Google Pixel 4a to Arrive on July 13

The Jon Prosser reiterates that the 4a will not come with 5G support. Previously, he also predicted the release date of the Apple iPhone SE and said that the Google Pixel 4a is going to be released on July 13.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW – just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

It is to be expected that the Pixel 4a will be available in only Black and Barely Blue with a Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and expected to come in 64GB and 128GB variants. The phone will have a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The powerhouse of the phone will be fueled by a 3,080mAh battery.

