PTA Taxes on All Google Pixel Phones in Pakistan
Do you want to purchase or import a new or used Google Pixel phone in Pakistan? Well, you should keep in mind that you will have to pay the PTA taxes on Pixel phones to use the cellular services. You may find the latest taxes to be pretty high. That’s why before purchasing any Pixel phone, first figure out that if you can pay those exorbitant taxes or not. Google’s flagship phones have made a fair user base in the last few users owing to the specs and quality they are offering in their phones. Even, the company managed to provide better camera specs as compared to iPhones and other flagships.
We mentioned all the taxes on Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 8 series and all the way to the Pixel 4 series. You will be astonished to see that some of the taxes are pretty high and can discourage users from purchasing these phones. Right now, we can’t anticipate whether we will see any reduction in taxes in the near future. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that all of these taxes are updated as soon as FBR makes any changes in taxes.
PTA Taxes on Google Pixel Phones
|Pixel Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Pixel 8 Pro
|PKR 106,000
|PKR 129,250
|Pixel 8
|PKR 80,500
|PKR 101,200
|Pixel 7 Pro
|PKR 83,000
|PKR 103,950
|Pixel 7
|PKR 68,162
|PKR 87,628
|Pixel 7a
|PKR 44,200
|PKR 54,120
|Pixel 6 Pro
|PKR 81,164
|PKR 101,930
|Pixel 6
|PKR 81,164
|PKR 101,930
|Pixel 6a
|PKR 29,180
|PKR 33,165
|Pixel 5
|PKR 77,644
|PKR 98,058
|Pixel 5a 5G
|PKR 36,800
|PKR 43,205
|Pixel 4a 5G
|PKR 3150
|PKR 3850
Google Pixel is the only Android phone that has stock Android experience and offers brilliant cameras for its price. But, combining that phone’s actual price with the extra PTA Tax that FBR has announced, the value is ruined. That’s why no one is willing to pay these high taxes!
People found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.