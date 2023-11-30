Do you want to purchase or import a new or used Google Pixel phone in Pakistan? Well, you should keep in mind that you will have to pay the PTA taxes on Pixel phones to use the cellular services. You may find the latest taxes to be pretty high. That’s why before purchasing any Pixel phone, first figure out that if you can pay those exorbitant taxes or not. Google’s flagship phones have made a fair user base in the last few users owing to the specs and quality they are offering in their phones. Even, the company managed to provide better camera specs as compared to iPhones and other flagships.

We mentioned all the taxes on Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 8 series and all the way to the Pixel 4 series. You will be astonished to see that some of the taxes are pretty high and can discourage users from purchasing these phones. Right now, we can’t anticipate whether we will see any reduction in taxes in the near future. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that all of these taxes are updated as soon as FBR makes any changes in taxes.

PTA Taxes on Google Pixel Phones

Pixel Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More Pixel 8 Pro PKR 106,000 PKR 129,250 Pixel 8 PKR 80,500 PKR 101,200 Pixel 7 Pro PKR 83,000 PKR 103,950 Pixel 7 PKR 68,162 PKR 87,628 Pixel 7a PKR 44,200 PKR 54,120 Pixel 6 Pro PKR 81,164 PKR 101,930 Pixel 6 PKR 81,164 PKR 101,930 Pixel 6a PKR 29,180 PKR 33,165 Pixel 5 PKR 77,644 PKR 98,058 Pixel 5a 5G PKR 36,800 PKR 43,205 Pixel 4a 5G PKR 3150 PKR 3850

Google Pixel is the only Android phone that has stock Android experience and offers brilliant cameras for its price. But, combining that phone’s actual price with the extra PTA Tax that FBR has announced, the value is ruined. That’s why no one is willing to pay these high taxes!

People found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.