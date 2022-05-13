Will Google Pixel prove to be a game-changer?

A new generation of smart devices was launched by Google in their most sophisticated I/O keynote. In a two-hour-long event, Google representatives explained the features of their upcoming Google Pixel products that might set a new standard for user-friendly devices.

For those who do not know, the Google Pixel project was launched in October 2016. Since then, the trend-setting products have been challenging for its competitors.

Here we will take a brief look at the forthcoming Google Pixel products and how they will give a tough time to tech giants.

Google Pixel Watch

A bold circular dome design, tactile crown, and sleek stainless steel (fully recycled) body, the Google Pixel watch caught the eyes of millions. With the latest wear OS UI, the user can effectively engage with applications, Google services and receive smart notifications.

Those who rely on navigation for travelling can access fluid navigation that delivers directions without the phone. The Google Pixel watch aims to streamline the payment process with Google wallet. The glaring feature of the Pixel watch is its collaboration with Fitbit, which will attract health freaks as they can track heart rate, and sleep hours, and design personal fitness regimes. Other options include smart house control and an alert system that works as a CCTV camera.

Pixel 6A

With a pocketable size and a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution, the Pixel 6A will be available in markets at $449. The features explained in the session will be very attractive for people who love photography & videography and for those who are worried about phone protection.

The two-tone colour body encapsulates a dual rear camera system of 12 megapixels surrounded by an aluminium frame and slim bezel covering. Prime attributes of the upcoming Pixel 6A camera system include:

Real Tone: setting colours of the picture according to the skin tone of the person in the photograph. Night Side Mode: Ability to take clear and high-quality pictures in dark or no light. Magic Eraser: An easy editing process through which unnecessary items can be removed from the click and also change the colours of surroundings.

The Titan M2 security architecture has made the device more resilient to outside threats and attacks. An under-display fingerprint sensor and a five year of security update have already promoted the Pixel 6A as a benchmark of user security.

According to Google, the new Pixel phone will continue the premium Google Tensor SSC and provide a lighting 5G connectivity. A live translate option will also be available with the help of Tensor.

Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds family will expand with the new Pixel Buds Pro having a custom audio processor, six-core audio chip and active noise cancellation. At a price of $199 and available in four colours from July 21, the Buds pro will offer:

Noise cancellation mode: A noise suppression algorithm will cancel atmosphere noise no matter where the user utilizes them. Transparency mode: This will help stay connected with the world and hear what’s around the user. Multipoint connectivity: The person can switch between his songs on the phone to the meeting called on the laptop.

Google claims that Pixel Buds pro will have a listening time of 11 hours on normal and 7 hours if the noise cancellation mode is activated. They also announced to add spatial audio later in the year, which will provide a real-time sound experience to the listener.

Future Endeavours

Google announced its future plans of introducing Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 pro with triple camera system and 100 pc recycled aluminium finish. The new members of the Pixel family will be based on next-generation Google Tensor SOC, enabling eminent AI experience in speech, photography, video and security. Expected to launch in the fall: the devices will operate on an android 13 processing system.

The Pixel Tablet will launch in 2023, aspiring to be the most helpful tablet in the world and compatible with pixel devices. The next-generation tablet will be powered by Google Tensor.