Full Details of the Google Pixel 6a: Leak

A reliable leaker @EvLeaks has posted the full set of pics of the lower-cost Google Pixel 6a on Twitter. The leaker has made the comparison between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Leaker shared a detailed and very spec sheet of the device.

Till now all the rumors that we have got has nearly covered all the aspects of the device. The device will be powered by Google Tensor. It will be coming in three colors i.e. white, black and green (or sage). he display size is 6.1-inch OLED HD screen.

This time Google has planned for the in-display scanner. Till now the in-display scanner hardware was not up to the mark, but lets hope that this time we see some improvements. In Pixel 6 and 6 Pro the users complained of its optical scanner. It was said to be slow and less reliable as compared to its competing in-display scanners.

The 6a is coming with an 6 GB DDR5 RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It will be supporting 4K video recording at 60 fps. The device will be coming with a 4,306 mAh battery. Furthermore Google is expected to provide the device a 5 year security update.

Soon the Google Pixel 6a will be launched and further thorough inspection of the device will be done.

Also Read: Android 13 – Tiramisu! What you need to know about Google’s Big Update