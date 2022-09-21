Alleged GTA 6 Hacker Under Investigation By The FBI

The FBI is reportedly investigating the hacker who claimed credit for the massive leak of GTA 6 in conjunction with other assaults. The company says it is now working closely with the FBI and the US Department of Justice as they track down the hacker and their organization.

Advertisement

The same attacker claimed responsibility for last week’s high-profile breach of ride-hailing firm Uber, which has offered an update on its own investigations. Uber believes the hacker is a member of LAPSUS$, a worldwide hacking gang that has targeted other big tech companies, including Microsoft and Nvidia, since December 2021.

In March of this year, BBC News reported on a 16-year-old Oxford student identified online as “White” or “Breachbase,” who was suspected of being a leader of the Lapsus$ organisation.

According to sources, the hacker may have been involved in more than only the Rockstar Games security breach, which led in 90 video snippets of GTA 6 in an early build being released onto GTAForums on Saturday night, as well as the source codes for GTA 5 and GTA 6.

Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA 6 leak and expressed its displeasure with the incident, but stressed that work will proceed as usual. Some of the most important details revealed by the leak was the confirmation of male and female characters, as well as a return to the Vice City environment.