Soon Vivo users will get to experience another unusual camera with the X50 lineup, there they will find the four shooters in a 1-2-1 vertical setup. Today, we are going to share the Vivo X50 Pro specs sheet that surfaces online by a leaked presentation.

The upcoming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 765G and packed by a huge screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main camera is coming with a Sony IMX598 48MP.

Here are Full Leaked Specs of Vivo X50 Pro

The screen of the phone is 6.56” OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. The internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The single selfie camera will be 32MP which is hidden in the upper left corner behind a punch hole.

The quad-cam setup of the main snapper will be accompanied by an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter while another 13MP camera is coming with 2x optical zoom for proper portrait shots plus the 8MP shooter will have an ultrawide-angle cam.

The powerhouse of the phone is carrying a 4,315mAh battery to operate the system of the phone with the support of 33W fast charging. Users will also experience the NFC to the X50 Pro for payments such as the company’s in-house platform Vivo Pay and some basic connectivity.

The estimated price of the phone is CNY3,998 ($560/€505). The phone will be launched on Monday, June 1.

